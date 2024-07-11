Why Arsenal wants to sell Eddie Nketiah this summer

Eddie Nketiah is one of the players tipped to leave Arsenal in this transfer window.
The striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club and continues to struggle to get game time.
Arsenal wants to sign a new striker, which will require selling one of their current options.
Nketiah is behind the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at the Emirates and is likely to be the striker sold by the Gunners.
The Englishman should be eager for more game time next season, which Arsenal cannot offer him in the coming campaign.
Therefore, he should consider leaving, and a report on Football Insider claims the Gunners are favouring selling him.
One reason is that he is a homegrown talent, and the money from his sale will be pure profit.
Nketiah has some clubs keeping tabs on him, and Arsenal hopes some of them will get serious about signing him in the coming weeks before the transfer window closes.
Nketiah has been struggling to get game time at the Emirates, and now is the right time for him to leave the club.
The striker has not met expectations at the Emirates so far, and cashing in on him now is good for all parties involved.
Answer to the headline ….
Because he’s sh1t I would imagine.
We, as usual are struggling to get rid of any player. We are very good at making it difficult to move our unwanted players on.
Got 4.2 million for Tavares Reggie any other club it would have got triple that .
The clubs an easy touch when it comes to selling .
Let’s just hope we can sell him – and the other players (quite a few now) that also need to be offloaded this summer. As others have said though, doing it is no easy matter with Arsenal.
With reports that Arteta/Edu are planning to bring in wo or even three more players in this window, Arsenal must slim down their overloaded squad (and make some headroom on the wage bill as well).
BMK
Its funny in one way, but not in another. Many, including me, felt that the club was light in players (well those that were good enough) and here you are saying that the squad is overloaded. Overloaded with unsuitable players – I agree with that – whether through injuries, or not having worked out as hoped or expected – but overloaded with them, for sure.