Why Arsenal wants to sell Eddie Nketiah this summer

Eddie Nketiah is one of the players tipped to leave Arsenal in this transfer window.

The striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club and continues to struggle to get game time.

Arsenal wants to sign a new striker, which will require selling one of their current options.

Nketiah is behind the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at the Emirates and is likely to be the striker sold by the Gunners.

The Englishman should be eager for more game time next season, which Arsenal cannot offer him in the coming campaign.

Therefore, he should consider leaving, and a report on Football Insider claims the Gunners are favouring selling him.

One reason is that he is a homegrown talent, and the money from his sale will be pure profit.

Nketiah has some clubs keeping tabs on him, and Arsenal hopes some of them will get serious about signing him in the coming weeks before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been struggling to get game time at the Emirates, and now is the right time for him to leave the club.

The striker has not met expectations at the Emirates so far, and cashing in on him now is good for all parties involved.

ADMIN COMMENT

