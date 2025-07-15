Why Arsenal wants to speak to Crystal Palace even though Eze has a release clause

Arsenal are actively working to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and Eberechi Eze has now emerged as one of their primary targets. The Gunners are keen to add more creativity and attacking threat to their team, and Eze is viewed as a player capable of delivering at the highest level.

Since joining Crystal Palace in 2020, Eze has consistently impressed with his flair, technique and composure on the ball. He has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and has become a key figure at Selhurst Park over the past few seasons.

The talented attacker is now a regular feature in the England setup, and it is no surprise that he is attracting interest from top clubs. A move to a side with greater ambitions, such as Arsenal, would align with his personal goals and provide him with a bigger stage on which to perform.

Release Clause Gives Palace Leverage

Crystal Palace have ensured they are in a strong negotiating position by including a release clause in Eze’s contract. This clause reflects the club’s valuation of one of their most important players and is expected to be met by any suitor serious about securing his services.

According to Talk Sport, Arsenal are not looking to activate the clause immediately but are instead interested in negotiating a deal with Palace. The Gunners hope to discuss a potential transfer that might be settled outside of the fixed clause amount, although this could prove difficult.

Palace is understood to be reluctant to consider any offer that does not meet the terms of the release clause. Given Eze’s impact and importance to the team, it is likely the club will insist on the full amount being paid if he is to leave.

Eze Suits Arsenal’s Ambitions

From a tactical standpoint, Eze would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. His ability to operate between the lines, drive forward with the ball, and contribute goals makes him a natural fit for Arsenal’s dynamic system.

While the negotiations may be complex, Arsenal’s continued interest is a clear statement of intent. Should they succeed in bringing Eze to the Emirates, it would represent another bold step in their pursuit of silverware in the upcoming campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…