Why Arsenal will bounce back against Brighton despite injuries

Yes, we all know that Arsenal gave us a terrible performance against Crystal Palace on Monday, but it is fair to say that right now Patrick Vieira’s team is one of the most inform sides in the Premier League at the moment, especially at Selhurst Park. In fact, in all competitions since New Years Day, the Eagles have only been beaten by Liverpool and Chelsea.
The good news is that this weekend Chelsea were humbled by lowly Brentford and Man United were held by Leicester, so we are still on course for Third or Fourth if we can regain our confdence against Brighton on Saturday. Okay, so Tottenham got a very good win aginst Newcastle, but despite the doom-mongers we are still favourites to finish in the Top Four.
As Arteta said on Monday night: “We’ve got a game in hand still and we need to play. We know that with nine games a lot of things are going to happen, we have to play each other and we have to play some big games coming up. We have to focus on ourselves and the problem that we had today is not Spurs, it was us and what we did in the first half.”
It is of course imperative that Arsenal bounce back against a Brighton side that has nothing to play for, and considering they are currently safe from relegation and have only won one of their last ten games. They will certainly not be a tough challenge like we faced at Crystal Palace, even if we have to play without Tierney, Partey and Tomiyasu.
Also we are playing with the Twelfth Man behind us at the Emirates, where we have only lost to Liverpool and Man City in our last 14 home matches, and with another three points in the bag, perhaps the Arsenal fans will be less pessimistic than they are at the moment.
Onwards and Upwards!
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Even a draw would unfortunately mean our top 4 hopes are pretty much over.
BHA, Southampton, United, West Ham and Leeds matches are must wins now given that we at least draw against Spurs. Anything against Chelsea is a big plus.
I hope so much to finish 4th but somehow I think it’s not going to happen,
I think spuds have the bit between their teeth and scoring lots of goals,
With Partey, Tierney, Tomi all missing it makes it harder,
I think we should play with wing backs and 3 at the back..
Ramsdale
White. Holding gabby
Esr. Looko xakai. Saka
Odegarrd
Pepe. Martinelle
I think White should play at RB, and Holding brought into the line up.
————– Rams
White – Hold – Gabriel – Nuno
——— ASL – Xhaka
Saka – ESR – Martinelli
——- Lacazette
I’m not worried about Brighton, because our home supporters will intimidate them and our players have surely learned from their last defeat. I think Lacazette and Partey will work their socks off to prepare for that game
GAI,Partey will not be fit and if he plays it is because he has been rushed back.
Well written. Well thought out. Well articulated. We can only look up, not below like Jose Maurinho once said.
I think white should play DM alongside Xhaka, we can’t afford to leave the midfield to lightweight Lokonga ,
———– Rams
Cedric – Hold – Gabriel – Nuno
Smith-Rowe-White – Xhaka
Saka –Lacazette/Pepe – Martinelli
Or
Holding- White- Gabriel
Smith-Rowe-Lokonga-Xhaka-Nuno
Saka- Lacazette/Pepe- Martinelli
Odegaard’s biggest weakness is strength and it’s a problem to the team, especially against physically fit teams.
Despite everything, my wish is we finish in the top 4.I therefore think that Rob Holding should be re instated in the starting 11,so that either Ben white moves to right back or Maghalhaes moves to L.B. Starting both Cedric and Nuno is suicidal.