Why Arsenal will have no problems extending Martin Odegaard’s contract

Martin Odegaard is up for a new deal to extend his stay at the Emirates past 2025. We recently ran a story about Arsenal beginning new contract talks with Martin Odegaard, “One of the best players in the world”.

There’s no doubt about it; our captain deserves a new bumper deal, as Arsenal can’t afford to lose him. Even the Norwegian noted a few weeks ago that he only sees himself at Arsenal, while claiming that we have just seen glimpses of how good Arsenal can be, hinting that the best is yet to come.

The Arsenal No. 8 said in an interview in the Players Tribune, “I will say this, though: if there’s anyone left who still doesn’t fully believe in this team, take it from me: there are no limits on what we can achieve. No one can tell me otherwise. I’m so proud to be captain of this club, and I feel like I’m going to be here a long time.”

The ex-Real Madrid player has been a revelation since joining Arsenal on loan in January 2021 (joined permanently in the 2021 summer). Initially, he wasn’t a big hit, as he only had two goals in 20 games in the second half of the 2020–21 season. However, he’s gotten better season after season. In 37 games during the 2021–22 season, he showed flashes of brilliance, tallying 7 goals and 4 assists.

Coincidentally, he improved on these numbers last season after being named captain. He had 15 goals and 8 assists in 37 games for the 2022–23 season.

'If there’s anyone left who still doesn’t fully believe in this team, take it from me: there are no limits on what we can achieve. No one can tell me otherwise.' — Martin Ødegaard pic.twitter.com/1t9n4Qo4IV — Players' Tribune Football (@TPTFootball) February 9, 2023

The 2023–24 season has just begun, and I can only predict one thing for the 24-year-old: he will establish himself as the best playmaker the Premier League has to offer. Believe that!

Sam P

