Why Arsenal will not allow their sought-after player to leave in January

Myles Lewis-Skelly has experienced an unexpected turn of events since the start of the current season, as the young defender now finds himself featuring far less regularly for Arsenal than he did previously.

During the last campaign, Lewis-Skelly was Mikel Arteta’s first-choice option at left back, a role in which he consistently performed with assurance and confidence. Riccardo Calafiori, at that time, served as his deputy, stepping in when required. However, this season has seen a complete reversal of fortunes, with Calafiori now firmly established as the preferred choice. This development represents a significant setback for Lewis-Skelly, particularly with the World Cup drawing nearer and the competition for international places intensifying.

A Reversal of Roles at Arsenal

The Italian defender’s impressive form has been instrumental in solidifying Arsenal’s defensive stability. The Gunners’ back four has been both consistent and composed, providing the foundation for their strong performances across all competitions. As a result, there has been little incentive for Arteta to alter his defensive setup, which unfortunately leaves Lewis-Skelly on the sidelines.

Regaining his place in such a well-organised unit will not be an easy task. With limited opportunities to showcase his ability, the young player’s prospects for selection in major tournaments could be at risk. Nevertheless, interest from elsewhere appears to be growing, as several clubs have reportedly expressed a desire to secure his services on a temporary basis.

Loan Interest and Arsenal’s Dilemma

According to Football Insider, a number of Premier League sides are closely monitoring Lewis-Skelly’s situation and would be open to offering him a loan move during the January transfer window. Such a move could provide valuable playing time and the chance to maintain his development ahead of the international calendar.

However, as reported by the same outlet, Arsenal are reluctant to sanction any departure. Ongoing injury concerns within the squad have left the club cautious about reducing its defensive depth. Should Lewis-Skelly depart and Calafiori suffer an injury, Arsenal would face a significant shortage in that position. For now, it appears the club will prioritise maintaining their squad balance over individual opportunities, leaving Lewis-Skelly to continue competing for his place at the Emirates.

