Why Arsenal will struggle to get Marc Guehi to join them

Marc Guehi has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal as he continues to establish himself as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe. The Crystal Palace centre back has been in excellent form over the last few seasons and is now approaching the final year of his contract, a situation that has increased speculation surrounding his future.

With just one year remaining on his deal, Guehi was keen to secure a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window. That move came very close to completion before Crystal Palace made a late decision on deadline day to block the transfer and keep him at the club. The outcome left the defender unhappy at the time, having believed a move was imminent.

Despite that disappointment, Guehi has accepted his situation and responded in the best possible way. Over the last few months, he has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League, delivering consistent performances and reinforcing his reputation as a top-level centre back capable of competing at the highest level.

Arsenal reignite defensive interest

Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Guehi and have now reignited their pursuit as they plan for the end of the season. The Gunners are keen to strengthen their defensive options and would welcome the opportunity to add a player of his quality to their squad.

However, Arsenal face strong competition. Liverpool remains interested and is now prepared to wait until the end of his contract to sign him as a free agent. This ongoing interest reflects how highly he is rated and ensures that Arsenal will not have a clear path should they decide to make a move.

Competition and game time concerns

In recent days, reports have also suggested that Manchester City are eager to add Guehi to their squad and would prefer the transfer to happen this month. While it is believed that he would favour a move to Arsenal over City, concerns remain regarding his potential role.

Football London says the established partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba could make it difficult for Arsenal to convince Guehi, as regular game time is a key factor in his decision-making. With several elite clubs monitoring his situation, his next move is likely to depend on assurances over playing time and long-term opportunities.