Why Arsenal withdrew their interest in Jeremy Monga

At some point, Arsenal were clearly ahead in the race to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City and were expected to table a bid for his signature.

However, Manchester City are now set to secure the teenage prodigy after Arsenal withdrew from the running for his services.

The Gunners believed the 16 year old is one of the finest talents in the country and were keen to add him to their squad this summer as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

They made efforts to secure his transfer from Leicester but were unable to reach an agreement, and City subsequently entered the race and moved into a stronger position to complete the deal.

Arsenal appeared to be in a strong position at one stage, particularly in discussions with the player’s camp, before City made their move and accelerated negotiations, leaving the Gunners to reassess their stance.

Arsenal’s withdrawal from negotiations

Arsenal eventually stepped away from the deal as soon as it became clear that Manchester City were prepared to meet a significantly higher valuation for the teenager.

They were still involved in discussions at an advanced stage before City agreed a fee of around £10m, a figure Arsenal considered excessive for a player at this stage of his development.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal ended their interest because they have consistently believed the attacker does not justify that level of investment given his current experience.

Valuation and transfer stance

The club were unwilling to be drawn into a bidding war for a player who spent last season in England’s Championship and is still regarded as a raw talent with significant development ahead of him.

City’s willingness to meet Leicester’s valuation ultimately proved decisive, allowing them to move ahead of Arsenal and close in on an agreement for one of the country’s most highly rated young prospects.