Crucial dates in the Arsenal Women’s calendar for the exciting 2023-24 WSL season

Why Arsenal Women can be hopeful of a stellar 2023-24 WSL season by Michelle

I know the focus is on the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and with a number of Gunner women competing in Australia & New Zealand, they are eager to lead their respective national teams to victory. May the best Gunner triumph! Nonetheless, our Gunners will return to compete in the WSL after that. We provided you with a preview of the WSL fixtures the other day, but here are the games that I believe will determine Arsenal Women winning the WSL after around 5 years of failing to do so.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

8th October

18th February

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

5th November

5th May

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

10th December

17th March

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

15th October

24th March

Liverpool’s Matt Beard, last March, prior to facing Arsenal, noted this about teams in the top 4, saying, “But they are a world-class team. We know there is a gap between the top four right now to the rest of the teams. From our perspective, we’ve said this all along: we want to be as competitive as we can in this division.

“When you play against teams in the top four, you have to be on your game in all aspects, from taking chances to ball retention.”

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal & Manchester City are the default top 4 WSL clubs that are likely to remain at the top because they are a step above the others, which is why Arsenal must ensure that they are the best of the four. Villa is on a resurgence that was evident last season; Rachel Daly and her teammates, who count 2 former Gunners in their ranks (Jordan Nobbs & Anna Patten), must not be disregarded.

Arsenal can be certain that they will have a successful season because they have already strengthened two positions that needed strengthening: defence (though he still has to replace Rafaelle Souza) and acquiring a solid striker. For the attack, Eidevall purchased Cloe Lacasse and got Alessia Russo for free. As for the defence, PSG defender Amanda Ilestedt has signed on a free transfer (she is likely to cover injured Leah Williamson). Given that just Lacasse has been purchased, the Swede still has sufficient funds to strengthen his team and, as a result, have the strongest squad available to lead Arsenal women to triumph. Arsenal are believed to be still very much in the market for a centre-back (to replace Rafaelle) and a midfielder, with various names in the fray.

COYGW!

