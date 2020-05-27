Why Arsenal would struggle to agree Coutinho-Aubameyang swap deal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for former Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho as he continues to look for a new home and only this week reports have claimed that the Brazilian is a dream signing for Mikel Arteta.

The one reason that Barcelona wants to sell Coutinho is that they want to get him off their wage bill and that could be the reason why he doesn’t move to Arsenal.

The Catalans also like Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and they are considering a summer move for him as well.

Some reports have pushed the idea that both teams would just swap players, but a new report from the Express claims that even that would be a problem for Arsenal.

Arsenal has had to ask their players to take pay cuts in order for them to remain in business amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is expected to be more careful in awarding contracts for the foreseeable future.

Coutinho currently earns around £240,000 per week at Barcelona and if he swaps the Nou Camp for North London, he would most likely still want to earn that amount or even more.

This would be the stumbling block for any potential move to the Emirates for the Brazilian because Arsenal would have to focus on keeping their wage budget low for now.