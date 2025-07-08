Why Arsenal’s Attack Rebuild Shouldn’t Stop with Madueke

Over the weekend, aside from the exciting progress on the Viktor Gyökeres transfer, it is the potential swoop for Noni Madueke that Gooners have not stopped talking about.

While most universally agree that the Chelsea winger could be a reliable backup to Bukayo Saka, there has been one lingering concern.

If Arsenal are pushing hard to land Madueke, who Chelsea reportedly value at close to £50 million, what does that mean for the club’s ambition to make other attacking signings?

The Gyökeres news suggests Arsenal are pressing ahead with that deal regardless of the ongoing talks with Chelsea over Madueke.

Still, one could argue that spending over £40 million on a winger from Chelsea might jeopardise funds earmarked for a left-wing move for Rodrygo, or the much-hyped swoop for Eberechi Eze.

Coming into this window (aside from the Gyökeres striker signing), the Gunners needed a left winger to not only refresh the left-hand side but also to provide the kind of impact Bukayo Saka brings on the right.

While that concern among Gooners is understandable, there may be no need to panic.

Arsenal shifted from the original plan

The Madueke pursuit, let us be honest, was not part of the original plan.

Initially, the club were targeting Dean Huijsen, Benjamin Šeško, and Joan García – three players Arsenal have now effectively missed out on.

Ironically, missing out on them might prove a blessing in disguise, as millions are being saved by pivoting to Plan B signings:

£50m Huijsen – £15m Cristhian Mosquera

£20m García – £5m Kepa Arrizabalaga

£80m Šeško – £68m Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal made room for extra signings

By opting for these second-choice targets, Arsenal would potentially save somewhere in the region of £60-70 million.

With Rodrygo (a left-wing signing) part of the original plan, one would imagine that either Eze or Madueke could now be added as an additional signing, thanks to the savings made.

What do you think Gooners? How do the numbers stack up for you?

Daniel O

