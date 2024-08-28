Why Arsenal’s Decision to Avoid a Striker Makes Sense

As the summer transfer window winds down, Arsenal fans remain divided over the club’s reluctance to sign a new striker. Despite the outcry from some supporters, Arsenal’s stance on this issue may be well-founded, particularly when considering the performance and potential of their current forwards and other squad needs.

Existing Strikers Provide Sufficient Quality

Arsenal already has three capable strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard. While none of them are known for scoring tons of goals—Jesus and Havertz have each managed a personal best of 14 and 13 Premier League goals in a season—they offer much more than just finishing.

When fit, Jesus is vital for the team because he works hard, helps link up the play, and presses opponents relentlessly. Havertz is not the most prolific scorer but is strong in many areas. He is good in the air, drops deep to help in the build-up, and fits well into Mikel Arteta’s game plan.

Since joining Arsenal, Havertz has consistently scored and created chances, tallying 17 goals and assists in 14 Premier League starts as a central striker. His performances at the end of last season and the start of this one suggest he’s becoming more comfortable in his role, showing why Arteta trusts him to lead the line.

Trossard, who often plays in the middle, adds depth to the attack and brings a different style. His flexibility allows Arteta to rotate the squad without losing effectiveness. With these strikers, Arsenal is well-equipped to challenge for the top spot, and many betting fans are backing the Gunners to make it to the top of the table this season with this attacking lineup.

Winger Reinforcements Are a Greater Priority

Arsenal’s bigger issue is on the wings, where the team lacks depth and consistency. Bukayo Saka is the only reliable option on the right, while Gabriel Martinelli’s form on the left has been up and down, and Trossard is better suited to a central role.

In the past, Arsenal has tried to sign wingers like Raphinha and Mykhailo Mudryk but missed out on them, leaving the wide areas vulnerable, especially with the demands of competing in multiple tournaments.

Compared to the striker position, where Arsenal has three solid options, the lack of depth on the wings is more concerning. Adding another winger would give the team the cover and competition it needs, ensuring that players like Saka, Martinelli, and Trossard don’t get worn out throughout the season.

Learning from Last Season’s Mistakes

Last season, Arsenal’s attack faltered at crucial moments, including a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, where Arteta’s decision to move Havertz from striker to attacking midfielder disrupted the team’s flow. The experiment of playing Jesus as the central striker in that game didn’t work out, and Arsenal struggled to finish chances despite creating a lot.

Arteta quickly returned to the setup that had worked before, with Havertz leading the line. The German finished the season strongly, and his good start this season reinforces the idea that Arsenal’s strikers are good enough as long as they’re used correctly.

With Arteta now able to use different strikers depending on the opponent and match situation, Arsenal can approach each game with a tailored strategy. The versatility of players like Havertz, who can also play in midfield, and Trossard, who can move across the front line, gives the team a tactical advantage.

Final Thoughts

Arsenal’s decision to focus on other areas of the squad rather than splash out on a new striker appears to be a strategic choice to maintain balance and depth across the pitch. While the call for a new number nine is understandable, the club’s existing options and potential investments in other positions could be the more prudent approach as they seek to build on last season’s progress.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s success this season may hinge on Arteta’s ability to maximize the output of his current strikers while addressing weaknesses in other areas, particularly on the wings.