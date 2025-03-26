Why Arsenal’s interest in want-away Ajax star is not as strong as being reported

Jorrel Hato has emerged as one of the most promising young defenders in European football, attracting significant interest from several top Premier League clubs. Among the teams linked with a move for the Dutch defender is Arsenal, who have been monitoring his progress at Ajax.

Hato is widely regarded as one of the finest talents to emerge from Ajax’s renowned academy in recent years. Despite being just 19 years old, he has already amassed over 100 professional appearances, a remarkable feat for a player of his age. His rapid development has not only solidified his place in the Ajax first team but also positioned him as a potential leader within the squad.

Having captained Ajax on multiple occasions, Hato has demonstrated maturity beyond his years. He first wore the armband at the age of 17, further underlining his leadership qualities and the faith his club has in him. This level of responsibility at such a young age has inevitably led to increased interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal are among those keeping tabs on him, though doubts remain over whether they will make a concrete move for his signature. The Gunners currently have considerable depth at left-back, and unless some players depart in the summer, it remains uncertain if they will prioritise signing another defender in that position.

Journalist Charles Watts, writing in his Daily Briefing, has questioned the likelihood of Arsenal pursuing Hato due to their existing squad depth. He stated:

“I don’t really see another left-sided defender being a priority this summer.

“I know that Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could potentially leave, but Riccardo Calafiori will still be there, and I think the club will feel they have enough cover, even with Calafiori’s injury struggles.”

While Hato is undoubtedly a highly talented defender who could strengthen any squad, Arsenal’s current situation suggests that adding another left-sided player may not be an immediate priority. Given the presence of multiple options in that position, it would make little sense for the Gunners to invest in another left-back unless significant squad changes occur in the upcoming transfer window.

Should Arsenal decide to pursue Hato, it would likely hinge on the potential departures of Kiwior or Zinchenko. Otherwise, despite his talent and leadership qualities, the Dutch defender may not be the ideal signing for the club at this time.

