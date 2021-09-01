Why Arsenal’s transfer window has been a complete shambles

After a lot of deals on deadline day, there are still massive questions over the squad. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, the transfer window ended and a mass exodus on deadline day was met by only one player coming in. So I’d like to say welcome to Arsenal Takehiro Tomiyasu. And I’d also like to say I feel sorry for you, because the mess we are in won’t be solved by one signing unfortunately.
I’m happy we at least signed someone and I wish Takehiro all the best at Arsenal. I haven’t seen much of him, since I don’t follow the Serie A, but people say he was one of the best defenders out there last year. A player who is a center back as far as I understand, but has been playing a lot as a right back.
It’s not hard to understand why we would strengthen there, especially when you remember how Chambers was beaten to a header by Gundogan, just a few days ago. But as usual with Arsenal these days, every supposed answer raises more questions. Why did we let Saliba leave on loan, when he is another right footed CB who can play as a RB? Is Tomiyasu a replacement for Bellerin? If he is, what is happening with Chambers and Cedric?
We also forced Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stay at Arsenal. Is he gonna battle it out for that RB spot? I don’t think we’ll play him in midfield. We made him train with the U23s, because of his social media post, which was a really poor display from Arsenal. The loan deal Everton offered isn’t something Arsenal are obliged to take. But last season we had 20 million on the table for him, opted not to sell and then we didn’t play him.
But bad player management does not end here. Under the radar, Lacazette entered the last year of his contract. Our top goalscorer last season, you wonder whether we should’ve either given him a deal or sold him and find a replacement? It’s like we learned nothing from the Alexis and Ozil contract drama. But guess which other striker we didn’t sell? Eddie Nketiah, that’s right. How many minutes will he get this campaign? A player we had 10 million on the table for from Crystal Palace, who instead bought Edouard which is the better deal for them in my humble opinion.
That’s already 3 players in AMN, Eddie and Laca that we could’ve cashed in on to help improve the squad, yet, I’m not sure if some of them are going to play at all. Last transfer window I celebrated the fact we managed to ship Kolasinac anywhere, he got relegated by the way with Schalke and now he’s staying. There are no excuses for me on this one, it’s a sackable offence. We bought Nuno Tavares to cover for Tierney, why is Sead still here?
The last player who sadly is still here is Elneny. Central midfield was an area where we desperately needed to improve. Last summer we wanted Housem Aouar so badly, we almost paid 50 million for him, now available for less than half the price and we don’t even bother? Renato Sanches was in talks with Wolves for a loan move. Surely Arsenal could have opted for him?
We are bottom of the league. It’s no joke we are 20th in the table and some people still say I’m “negative”, but the real negative is our goal difference of -9! This club desperately needs something to get the fans and even the players excited again. We spent almost 150 million pounds on 6 players and yet we field a squad from last year that’s performing even worse.
I look at Man Utd players after they’ve signed Ronaldo. The place is buzzing, I can see the energy and excitement and that can do a lot for a football club. I go to Arsenal, I see 6 new players and I wonder if one of them walks into our starting 11 straight away? Those decisions will cost Arteta his job very soon.
Willian is another example of such decisions. Lauded for his “talent” at 32 by Arteta, one year later, the guy terminated his contract and credit to him for that. He admitted it didn’t work out and also left a cheeky message that he wants to win. I don’t blame him, I won’t go to Arsenal if I want to win things and I’m a player in demand.
The system is just broken top to bottom. Kia Joorabchian came out with an attack on Arsenal and questioned if any player can succeed here. Why did Edu post pictures on social media having a barbecue with him? The guy gave us Willian and Cedric, two players we don’t need, and now he’s jumping to the defense of his buddy, because Edu is under pressure.
Arteta is an out of depth manager, clueless on the pitch and he will get his sack, albeit it being far too prolonged, but Edu and Vinai shouldn’t get away with it. They should’ve taken the money for Xhaka and Eddie instead of waiting. They should have sold Laca to fund money for a new striker. They should’ve prevented Kolasinac from staying, as well as sell unhappy players whenever an offer comes. They should’ve intervened with Saliba and instead of spending 50 millions on White, we should’ve bought another midfielder, but we didn’t. This is extremely poor management of the club. Instead of taking action, Vinai promoted Arteta to manager and everything went downhill.
As much as I would love to see Arteta sacked yesterday, the manager’s job offer should’ve been nowhere near him and it’s not his fault he took it. We just had people unwilling to take responsibility so we left it in the hands of a person who can’t deal with it. People thrive in a structure, where responsibilities are clear. Managers at Chelsea change, but they still come out fighting. They sacked Mourinho, they even sacked Lampard, a player who’s done so much more than Arteta. In the end it paid off, and they are Champions of Europe and we are bottom.
I look at Arsenal and I don’t know what the starting 11 will be. I don’t know what the formation will be, what the style of football is, nothing. Our latest signing is another “versatile” player that can play multiple positions. Honestly, seeing how bad we are in almost every position, I’d like to have 1 player who is really good at 1 position and knows what to do there.
We may beat Norwich, although they’ve at least scored this season and they are probably looking at getting some easy points off us. Then it’s Burnley, then Tottenham. If we don’t see 9 points off those games, he should be out. The fact he is still here is so sad, but it shows what the owners are all about. They rewarded mediocrity and failure with 150 million pounds. I hope I am wrong, but I’ve said this so many times, the worst is yet to come.
Konstantin
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well trying to look at the positives and overall picture
Arsenal were the biggest spenders in the English Premier League in the 2021/22 summer transfer window. The North London club spent €143m on six players, with four likely to be starters for Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal’s summer transfers:
• Ben White (from Brighton) – €50m
• Martin Odegaard (from Real Madrid) – €30m
• Aaron Ramsdale (from Sheffield United) – €24m
• Takehiro Tomiyasu (from Bologna) – €17m
• Albert Sambi Lokonga (from Anderlecht) – €15m
• Nuno Tavares (from Benfica) – €7m
We managed to offload about five players before the transfer deadline on Tuesday 31st August.
• Lucas Torreira joined the Italian side, Fiorentina on loan.
• Willian terminated his contract with Arsenal to join his boyhood club Corinthians.
• Reiss Nelson and Hector Bellerin joined Feyenoord and Real Betis on loan respectively.
After the International break, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, will have all his first-team players available for selection, for their next premier league match against Norwich City on September 11th.
Arteta will still go on with the front four of Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Aubameyang, to see if Arsenal will be able to score their first goal of the 2021/22 premier league season.
Leno
Talkaman white Gabriel tieney
Partay sambi
Saka. Odeguard smith
Auba
With the exception of pepe and lacazette this is our most realistic starting xi
Arsenal’s next five fixtures:
• Norwich (H) – 11 Sept
• Burnley (A) – 18 Sept
• AFC Wimbledon (H) – 21 Sept
• Tottenham (H) – 26 Sept
• Brighton (A) – 2 Oct
If things go well with the squad available arsenal could win all this matches considering that they are playing Tottenham at home
That’s been positive but with arsenal you never know what is coming
We also played Chelsea at home and got battered..
Off topic to everyone:
Some people here think Conte would require massive budget to work with. Just FYI to anyone under this misconception, Conte’s net spend over 2 years at Chelsea was -80 millions. At Inter over 2 years net spend was -130 million but noteworthy is that at Inter, year later after purchasing his most expensive players Hakimi and Lukaku, they were sold on for ~50 million profit.
In comparison, our rookies net spend over 1 and half years has been close to 200 million.
I agree about Saliba, who’d most likely be better in the air than White and Chambers. According to John Cross, Maitland-Niles has talked to Arteta and he’d likely be given a chance to play in midfield while Partey/ Xhaka are still unavailable
About Lacazette, I believe no club is willing to pay 20 M for him and the cost of replacing him would likely be bigger than that. Renato Sanches has just undergone a knee surgery, his injury records are horrible and we’ve already gotten many homegrown DMs
About Nketiah, Fabrizio Romano said Patrick Vieira only wanted Odsonne Edouard. So I guess Palace weren’t really interested in Nketiah
Quite a good window in my opinion apart from one position, attacking midfield. Lakonga, Tomiyasu and White are picks of the signings followed by Ramsdale, Tavares and Ødegaard.
Good news from a bad situation is that Xhaka is out for 3 games and Lakonga and Partey can forge a strong base in midfield. Tomiyasu won’t have time to integrate himself in the team after the interlul though which is a pity. I hope Ramsdale gets his chance soon.
By 2nd Oct,we will have known whether 132M pounds given to Arteta was a rope to hang himself or a rope to climb out of a ditch.
I don’t think the window has been a shambles.
Considering the mess we were in and the
almost impossible to sell market we did well.
We bought six young promising players.
We loaned six and one has left.
Guendouzie 22 and Saliba 20 are at a top French club where they will learn and not lose any value.
Mavro 23 is doing well in Germany..
Azeez is at Portsmouth +Nelson in the Netherlands both free English players who
will only increase in value.
However Allowing Nketiah to enter his final year and not selling or trading either of Lacca or Auba
is puzzling.
One assumes that there is something to be revealed about why Kolasinac is still here.
May be Tierney Tavarez or Saka have some health issues? May be there is a late deal being worked?
When the squad is healthy match fit and match ready I expect us to go on a good run of success.
10 wins 3 Draws 3 Losses the next 16 fixtures,
33 pints and 7th place by Boxing day.
2nd half of the season = 37 points
70 points and 4th/5th place
if fans are aftering big name and big tag signings then they are disappointed….
the club appears to be focusing developin and building a core of young players together with a few experience ones (late 20s and early 30s)…
build the core, play them together for 2 to 3 seasons and bear the fruits