Why Arsenal’s transfer window has been a complete shambles

I’m happy we at least signed someone and I wish Takehiro all the best at Arsenal. I haven’t seen much of him, since I don’t follow the Serie A, but people say he was one of the best defenders out there last year. A player who is a center back as far as I understand, but has been playing a lot as a right back.

It’s not hard to understand why we would strengthen there, especially when you remember how Chambers was beaten to a header by Gundogan, just a few days ago. But as usual with Arsenal these days, every supposed answer raises more questions. Why did we let Saliba leave on loan, when he is another right footed CB who can play as a RB? Is Tomiyasu a replacement for Bellerin? If he is, what is happening with Chambers and Cedric?

We also forced Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stay at Arsenal. Is he gonna battle it out for that RB spot? I don’t think we’ll play him in midfield. We made him train with the U23s, because of his social media post, which was a really poor display from Arsenal. The loan deal Everton offered isn’t something Arsenal are obliged to take. But last season we had 20 million on the table for him, opted not to sell and then we didn’t play him.

But bad player management does not end here. Under the radar, Lacazette entered the last year of his contract. Our top goalscorer last season, you wonder whether we should’ve either given him a deal or sold him and find a replacement? It’s like we learned nothing from the Alexis and Ozil contract drama. But guess which other striker we didn’t sell? Eddie Nketiah, that’s right. How many minutes will he get this campaign? A player we had 10 million on the table for from Crystal Palace, who instead bought Edouard which is the better deal for them in my humble opinion.

That’s already 3 players in AMN, Eddie and Laca that we could’ve cashed in on to help improve the squad, yet, I’m not sure if some of them are going to play at all. Last transfer window I celebrated the fact we managed to ship Kolasinac anywhere, he got relegated by the way with Schalke and now he’s staying. There are no excuses for me on this one, it’s a sackable offence. We bought Nuno Tavares to cover for Tierney, why is Sead still here?

The last player who sadly is still here is Elneny. Central midfield was an area where we desperately needed to improve. Last summer we wanted Housem Aouar so badly, we almost paid 50 million for him, now available for less than half the price and we don’t even bother? Renato Sanches was in talks with Wolves for a loan move. Surely Arsenal could have opted for him?

We are bottom of the league. It’s no joke we are 20th in the table and some people still say I’m “negative”, but the real negative is our goal difference of -9! This club desperately needs something to get the fans and even the players excited again. We spent almost 150 million pounds on 6 players and yet we field a squad from last year that’s performing even worse.

I look at Man Utd players after they’ve signed Ronaldo. The place is buzzing, I can see the energy and excitement and that can do a lot for a football club. I go to Arsenal, I see 6 new players and I wonder if one of them walks into our starting 11 straight away? Those decisions will cost Arteta his job very soon.

Willian is another example of such decisions. Lauded for his “talent” at 32 by Arteta, one year later, the guy terminated his contract and credit to him for that. He admitted it didn’t work out and also left a cheeky message that he wants to win. I don’t blame him, I won’t go to Arsenal if I want to win things and I’m a player in demand.

The system is just broken top to bottom. Kia Joorabchian came out with an attack on Arsenal and questioned if any player can succeed here. Why did Edu post pictures on social media having a barbecue with him? The guy gave us Willian and Cedric, two players we don’t need, and now he’s jumping to the defense of his buddy, because Edu is under pressure.

Arteta is an out of depth manager, clueless on the pitch and he will get his sack, albeit it being far too prolonged, but Edu and Vinai shouldn’t get away with it. They should’ve taken the money for Xhaka and Eddie instead of waiting. They should have sold Laca to fund money for a new striker. They should’ve prevented Kolasinac from staying, as well as sell unhappy players whenever an offer comes. They should’ve intervened with Saliba and instead of spending 50 millions on White, we should’ve bought another midfielder, but we didn’t. This is extremely poor management of the club. Instead of taking action, Vinai promoted Arteta to manager and everything went downhill.

As much as I would love to see Arteta sacked yesterday, the manager’s job offer should’ve been nowhere near him and it’s not his fault he took it. We just had people unwilling to take responsibility so we left it in the hands of a person who can’t deal with it. People thrive in a structure, where responsibilities are clear. Managers at Chelsea change, but they still come out fighting. They sacked Mourinho, they even sacked Lampard, a player who’s done so much more than Arteta. In the end it paid off, and they are Champions of Europe and we are bottom.

I look at Arsenal and I don’t know what the starting 11 will be. I don’t know what the formation will be, what the style of football is, nothing. Our latest signing is another “versatile” player that can play multiple positions. Honestly, seeing how bad we are in almost every position, I’d like to have 1 player who is really good at 1 position and knows what to do there.

We may beat Norwich, although they’ve at least scored this season and they are probably looking at getting some easy points off us. Then it’s Burnley, then Tottenham. If we don’t see 9 points off those games, he should be out. The fact he is still here is so sad, but it shows what the owners are all about. They rewarded mediocrity and failure with 150 million pounds. I hope I am wrong, but I’ve said this so many times, the worst is yet to come.

Well lovely Arsenal people, the transfer window ended and a mass exodus on deadline day was met by only one player coming in. So I’d like to say welcome to Arsenal Takehiro Tomiyasu. And I’d also like to say I feel sorry for you, because the mess we are in won’t be solved by one signing unfortunately.