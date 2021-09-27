Why Arteta is totally correct about Arsenal’s awful start to the season

As we all know, the start of the season was Arsenal’s worst in half a century at least , and of course quite a lot of our reactionary fans simply thought that it was enough reason for Mikel Arteta to get the sack.
Some fans simply wouldn’t take any notice of the “excuses” of injuries, Covid and players having extended breaks because of the international tournaments, not to mention the fact that we played both Champions League finalists during that losing run!
Now we have done the opposite and WON three games in a row, Arteta explained how he persuaded his players to not get despondent with being bottom of the League.
The boss said on Arsenal.com: “What we did is try to explain to them what happened in the first three games, we missed nine, 10, 11 players that we could not select, they were out and the ones that were in had issues as well because they had Covid, they had injuries and we played the best two teams in the world, which you can see yesterday when they played each other.
“So we had to accept that we were bottom of the table, that was best to accept the reality, and go back to certain things we have to do better, believe in what we do, stick together and we were lucky because we had our people with us in a difficult moment, which in football is very rare to find. Then things started to get better.”
But we also lost to Brentford you say! Now that is where I am going to show you the massive difference between that opening game and yesterday’s North London Derby.
This was the team that kicked off against the Bees…..
Leno
Pablo Marí White Chambers Tierney
Xhaka Smith-Rowe Lokonga
Pépé Balogun
Martinelli
So how many of that XI started yesterday against Tottenham?
FOUR of them, that’s how many. Only White, Tierney, Xhaka and Smith-Rowe survived.
So, I put to you that Arteta was completely right that were extremely weakened in those first few games,
I would even go so far as to say that if Arteta was forced to play the team that started against Brentford in every game, then we probably would have lost to Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham as well!
Hopefully, we can keep most of our top players fit all season and only bring in the understudies when there are injuries or suspensions come into play.
Arteta finally gets to pick his best team, and hopefully we’ll carry on winning and get back to where we should be….
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Let’s hope that now that we have what seems to be Ateta’s preferred line-up healthy that we can put many performances like this together one after the other. Not just occasionally.
Let’s also hope Xhaka’s injury is not too bad. His experience is needed.
The same way you are mentioning how MA was judged too quickly after the first game, you are doing the exact same after the Spurs win. Let’s wait and see if the fantastic performance against Spurs will be replicated against other “top 8” teams. Signs are promising.
A football team is not 11 players only, there’s a reason it’s called a squad and it’s needs to function well when certain players’ aren’t available.
Managers would love to play their strongest 11 every game, few can even do this for 3 games in a row.
In fact, over the season we’ll be more likely to be able to play our “strongest 11” more often than all the teams we consider our rivals based on us being in the absolute minimum competitions a team can be in.
@PJ-SA . Last time I checked, spurs was and still is a top 8 team. Let’s learn to give credit where it is due
“Let’s wait and see if the fantastic performance against Spurs will be replicated against other “top 8” teams”
Not sure if you even read my comment before replying??? Not sure what part is confusing?
AdPat- it was Brentford. A team who arrived in the Premiere League via the playoffs.
Now look at the team Arteta selected for that game. Full of experienced internationals and promising youngsters. You would be very annoyed with that team getting knocked out of one of the two domestic cups to that Brentford team so why accept a EPL loss? And where was the intensity in that game that was obviously apparent yesterday? Is Arteta only able to motivate certain players? Or different players for different games?
I just cannot accept any tradin for losing to Brentford. Chelsea and City? Ok, they are both obviously better than us, but where was the fight in those games? Again I question Arteta snd his ability to motivate.
It seems you are hellbent on defending the indefensible here. Poor motivation and tactical options were our downfall against Brentford with very poor performance following. Norwich and Burnley saw us get the job done, that’s all. One de ent performance still had me questioning the manager and will until he is gone
When Nasri left our camp,I was hurt but I knew it was the end of his career. The guy was good at Arsenal but leaving was his big mistake. I am sorry that he is now retiring so early
Arsenal have got to help their manager and team by implementing stricter measures and punishments to the ill-disciplined ones
I don’t think other big EPL team lost that many of key players in their opening games. Our backup players’ price tags aren’t even comparable to the other big teams’
Leniency has been our biggest problem since Kroenke came. We shouldn’t have lost anyone to illness and unfitness, just because of the young millionaires’ bad lifestyles and disciplines
GAI- I’m not sure you can say catching COVID is being indisciplined and blame Kronke for this.?The Club have never once suggested any one player has refused to be inoculated. And was not Arteta himself not the first victim when catching the virus when we played Olympiakos? Blame him as much as the players. We had players out through injury (Partey & Gabriel). Tommy was yet to join the club, as was Tamsdell and Odegaard. It was only Aubamayang, White and Lacazette who were ill, not the whole squad.
Also I believe the delays in our transfer dealings was significant. The club wanted to add Ramsdale Odegaard and Tomiyasu.
But because of covid so many of our players were too expensive for the market. So we had the Willock to Newcastle Saga the Xhaka to Roma saga Saliba + Guendouzie sagas. Leno Bellarin Holding Chambers Cedric Niles Nketiah Torreira Willian Runarrson Lacazette Aubameyang Elneny and Kolasinac all had their own individual transfer saga arc. The club was forced to play transfer poker right down till the last hours there by robbing the team of several key players who had to be moth balled in case a deal was struck.
Speaking of reactionary, I think one outstanding performance does not wash away two 8th place finish in a row endorsed by ugliest football ever seen in recent memory. You are too quick there Pat let’s see if there will be consistency in the following games first.
Injuries were stories of Wenger’s life and yet he achieved more with less resources. Injuries cannot be an excuse to the sixth most expensive squad in the world.