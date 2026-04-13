Why Arteta may not sign Arsenal deal until the end of the season

Mikel Arteta is in line to sign a new contract at Arsenal, with his current deal set to run until the summer of 2027. Both the manager and the club are aligned in their desire to continue working together, and it is widely expected that a new agreement will be reached regardless of how the current campaign concludes. This reflects the confidence Arsenal have in Arteta’s leadership and long-term vision for the team.
Most supporters will be pleased by the prospect of their manager committing his future to the club once again. Under his guidance, Arsenal have made significant progress and remains competitive at the highest level. However, despite the positive outlook surrounding a renewal, fans may have to wait a little longer before an official announcement is made.
Contract Talks Paused
According to the BBC, both parties have agreed to pause negotiations for the time being to maintain full focus on the remainder of the season. The decision has been made collectively, with everyone at the club prioritising on-pitch matters over contractual discussions at such a crucial stage.
Arsenal are determined to finish the season strongly, and there is a shared understanding that engaging in detailed contract talks could serve as an unnecessary distraction. By postponing discussions, the club can ensure that all attention remains on achieving its competitive objectives.
Focus on a Strong Finish
Once the campaign has concluded, talks are expected to resume, with both sides planning to finalise the terms of a new deal. Arteta could potentially sign his contract before the squad returns for pre-season preparations ahead of the next term, allowing for continuity and stability moving forward.
For now, the primary focus remains on ending the season in the best possible manner. A strong finish would not only enhance Arsenal’s overall achievements but also reinforce the justification for extending Arteta’s tenure, further underlining the club’s belief in his ability to deliver sustained success.
Yeah, the obvious way to go. That’s a massive distraction at this point in time.
He doesn’t deserve another contract, yet. Let’s see how the season pans out. If Arsenal doesn’t stop the rot on Sunday, the season is finished and at the end of May, I would like Arsenal to enquire about Cesc Fabregas. He’s working wonders with Como.
I slightly disagree mate
if we lose Sunday and City win game in hand we are level on points so it’s a straight shoot out
so while City would be faves it’s wouldn’t be over
It would be so embarrassing if we don’t win the league this season. Imagine losing out on four trophies and city doing the treble. This will go down in history.
👍
Arsenal needs a more senior, experienced manager to get to the next level. Arteta has done a great job building a strong, balanced team but it needs someone who knows how to prepare a trophy winning team. Cup finals and season ending winning mentality are failing him.
He overthinks and messes up teams and players mentality with his naivety.
How long does it take a manager to become more experienced and by definition, more successful?
I’ve long been an admirer of Arteta who took the bull by the horns as a new manager having previously been an assistant coach for Guardiola. Becoming a successful manager is a different ball game and in effect, he was still at primary school. I gave Arteta plenty of rope to improve his skills and as you have pointed out, all that is lacking is the important trophy in the cabinet.
I don’t associate him with naivety but not having won a top trophy is a blot. Having got to this point, I think it’s now or never in terms of his long term future at the club.
When you look at the managers around the globe who have won big time, it’s not a long list in the here and now. Some managers are not interested in coming to England and are happier on the European mainland. Others who win their leagues find the EPL more challenging. Emery came with a solid reputation and record but it didn’t work. I’m not against a change should it go wrong. Arteta is experienced enough now and I’m sure he would go on to be very successful in the future at another top club. Sometimes, a job comes to a natural end but until the end of the season, I’m hopeful that Arteta and the team turn it round
It seems like the board are happy to have a team what finishes second every year
Arteta has put the fear of god into the players the coaching staff are just yes men and won’t disagree with him he has to much power he has to go
Don’t jump the que yet pal
The cherries had 22 days rest, AFC had a grueling game in Portugal, no rest.
AFC was without the core Ode/Eze, Ric & Saka
Man CheatyFC have to prove themselves while AFC has been honest all these years. Surely points docked could hand us the EPL or if not worst case we finish second in the EPL.
Nothing is embarrassing if the game is played well as we did and have not breached the rules.
And finally, seeing Tots in the bottom 3, says a lot why the board is right in sticking with Mikel through thick and thin.
Mikel please sign that thing
you predicted a 2-0 win so if you were that concerned by the amount of rest they had why not say that before the game ?
Personally hoping he doesn’t sign at all ,win the prem or CL and he takes his ego somewhere else ..
I say it again Enrique is a free agent in the summer, Thiago Motta another option but arteta is giving us headache indeed.