Why Arteta wants Saliba to spend more time out on loan

Mikel Arteta is looking to send William Saliba out on loan to a Championship team this summer for a variety of reasons, ESPN claims.

The Spaniard didn’t sign the French youngster, but the 19-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits and he was expected to walk straight into the Arsenal first-team when he joined this club this summer following a season out on loan at Saint Etienne.

He was so well talked about that fans have been baffled that he isn’t playing for the club yet.

ESPN has revealed that he is set to be sent out on loan again this season because Arteta thinks he needs to learn to defend setpieces better and also to know when to make a tackle instead of just diving into one.

He was supposed to make a return to Saint Etienne on loan before the transfer window closed, but that deal wasn’t completed on time and he will have to join an English team now.

The report claims that Brentford and Watford are interested in signing him.

Saliba has been seen as the long-term partner of Gabriel Magalhaes who also joined Arsenal this summer and he will hope to make a good enough impression on Arteta when he moves out on loan.