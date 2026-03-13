Why Arteta was annoyed at the way his team conceded against Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen scored their goal in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal immediately after half-time, leaving Mikel Arteta visibly frustrated.
The Arsenal manager had prepared his side thoroughly for the match and later admitted that, despite anticipating exactly how their opponents might approach the restart, his team were still caught out.
Arteta frustrated by slow reaction
Arteta addressed the issue after the match and acknowledged that his players had been warned about what to expect from the hosts at the start of the second half.
He told reporters, as reported by Sports Illustrated:
“We discussed that at half-time and we expected [them] to start very fast, especially because we knew certain routines that they have on kick-offs, because they had three at the weekend and still, we got caught.
“We weren’t ready enough.”
His comments reflected a sense of disappointment that his side failed to react quickly enough, particularly after detailed preparation for the fixture.
Leverkusen capitalised on that moment immediately after the restart, taking advantage of Arsenal’s lack of sharpness to seize the initiative early in the second half.
Tough test in Germany
Arsenal eventually managed to rescue a draw in what proved to be a demanding contest at the BayArena. The Gunners were pushed close to defeat after Robert Andrich scored with an early second-half header from a corner.
It was a far more difficult encounter than many had expected for the visitors, who had arrived in Germany with confidence but struggled at times to assert control over the game.
Despite their efforts to push forward and find a winning goal, Arsenal were unable to break down a determined Leverkusen side that defended well and competed strongly throughout the match.
The result leaves the tie finely balanced heading into the return leg in north London.
Arsenal will now aim to complete the job at Emirates Stadium, where they remain confident of progressing to the next stage of the competition. However, if they are to advance further in this season’s tournament, they will need to heed their manager’s warning, show greater sharpness and produce a stronger overall performance than they managed in Germany.
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I am not sure Arteta has to tell the players to be sharp or on their game. These are things the players for me need to know already. We have had a lot of difficult games this season and it’s like when we are out of ideas we revert to safe options instead of raising to the occasion and taking a bit of a risk.
I have come to realise that our backline tends to move off a player up untill they reach the box instead or charging at the player to tackle for the ball (think Jr Kroupi’s goal, Dorgu’s goal and Cunha’s goal). Our lack of urgency is also an issue a big one.
I would agree, and many others have stated that often times Arteta sets the team up with selections “not to lose,” rather than going for the win. We have seen this many times where when we get ahead, we go into a shell and defend for our lives with 11 men behind the ball. A time and place for sure, but when we switch off like that and eventually conceed, you can’t just flip a switch and go on the attack after be drilled to defend for 30 minutes or more; they are not robots.
Maybe this year will be different, hopefully it will be different and end with Arsenal hoisting the trophy.
Maybe we should setup like MC at Real Madrid or like Spurs in every game.
“Many others” say things that are easy to say when the decisions aren’t yours to make. Most of these “many others” go quiet when the decisions they support don’t work as they expect.
So many were slating Arteta for not playing Eze. Now that he is playing regularly but unable to consistently affect games people have moved on to something else.
It is unrealistic for people to expect Arsenal to play high tempo football from game to game with the number of matches being played currently. This suggestion of “taking a bit of risk” is meaningless unless you accept that you may lose. However, what we have seen is that many fans will not accept losing whatever the circumstances.
Agree Durand.
We will go out. Spurs game aside, our form is falling away since start of year. Sakais abysmal. Gyokeres and Martinelli pointless.