Why Aubameyang is unhappy with Arsenal and seeking transfer away

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feels let down by Arsenal.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly seeking to leave the club due to broken promises made to him when he joined.

The Gabon international would be a huge loss for us after his world class performances in his time in England, which followed another superb spell for his previous club Borussia Dortmund.

It does seem clear that Aubameyang should be playing at the highest level, and, as painful as it is to say it, we’re just not there at the moment and may not be for some time.

According to Don Balon, our top scorer is concerned that the promises we made to him about winning silverware and competing in the Champions League have not come to pass, and he wants out, with Barcelona among his admirers.

The Catalan giants could be a tempting destination for him, but let’s hope there’s some way we can convince Auba of our ambition and ensure he can stay with us and help us towards a better future after some really promising early signs under new manager Mikel Arteta.