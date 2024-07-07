Why Barcelona & Lioness star, Keira Walsh, would transform Arsenal Women’s midfield 

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women’s recruitment are looking to strengthen our squad this off season and, like every other summer transfer window, rumours are flying around about who Arsenal will be looking to sign this summer. One name that keeps popping up is Keira Walsh who has only a year left on her contract at Barcelona Femeni, and looks likely to leave this summer. ‘The Athletic’ confirmed last month that Arsenal would be very interested in the Lioness midfielder.

Keira Walsh barely needs introducing to anyone after her stellar career. Walsh was obviously a huge part of Manchester City’s history and has already had an incredible career in the WSL, making it an easier league to walk back into than it would otherwise. She may have been a loyal City player for many years, but it’s a known fact that she used to support Arsenal, and playing with her Lioness teammates and best friend Leah Williamson, could be more than enough to convince the midfielder to make a move to North London.

The 27-year-old is incredible on the ball. She seems to always have time to stop and create things and can solve in-game situations without any hassle. She’s quick on the ball and can read the game perfectly, spotting runs and making passes that a lot of players would never see. She’s very strong, not just physically, but strong minded, she oozes leadership and dictates the way of play from the middle of the pitch.

Keira a true playmaker, she controls the flow of the teams play and with her creativity, makes football look easy. Her passing ability Is second to none and she finds ways to break between the lines and finds through balls that most of the time, lead to goals.

She didn’t have the strongest of season’s last season, but still walked away with 2 goals and 5 assists in 23 games, and she was a crucial part of Barcelona’s success in the Liga F and winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Having a player like her in Arsenal Women’s midfield would make us very hard to get through and, in my opinion, could make us a dominant force through the centre. We already have some great midfielders that I think would compliment them also and give them more freedom to create more knowing that Walsh is there to protect and control the game play. For me, she’s the perfect midfielder and would be perfect for Arsenal Women and the way Jonas Eidevall wants his team to play.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

