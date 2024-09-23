Why be disappointed? – Don’t underestimate Arsenal’s achievement at the Etihad

All I ever have asked of Arsenal is to try and be the best version of themselves. I haven’t always been able to say that in the last decade.

Sometimes there are performances that are bigger than the result.

There was a point in the second half where I said: ‘no matter what happens, each and every Gunner can be proud of what they have done today’.

As professional sportsmen, of course they will be disappointed to be so close to what would have been one of the greatest defensive performances in Prem history.

Yet all any fans want is those wearing the shirt to give everything for the badge. Not one of our players can be accused of leaving anything on the pitch. From our defence to our attack our work rate was exceptional, all earning a standing ovation from the away end.

Let’s not underestimate what we did in the second half at the Etihad. I was never someone who followed the narrative we had to win this weekend to be Champions. People reached that conclusion because we got 4 points against Man City last season but still couldn’t finish above them.

Yet one 0-0 draw in 9 attempts on the blue half of Manchester never meant we had closed the gap.

It’s still a ground where our record is terrible.

I would have bitten your hand off for a draw before kick-off, and Mikel Arteta (he might not admit it) accepts a 2-2 result the moment Trossard is sent off.

I’m not sure Pep Guardiola does?

How our manager, in the space of 15 mins, convinced his squad they could successfully defend with two lines of 5 shows a spirit that can only help us in the future.

Our opponents mostly played in front of us, restricted to long range shots. The one-time Grealish got down the side, it cost us.

I was mostly amazed how poorly Man City approached the game after having a man advantage.

Zero exaggeration, most versions of Arsenal (even in Mr Wenger’s glory years) would not have believed, yet alone get a result, under those circumstances.

Some were critical of our time wasting and didn’t like how many times our players went down with cramp. it’s dark arts you don’t associate with our club. It’s tactics reserved for Jose Mourinho or a vintage Italian team.

I love that we are no longer too nice.

Don’t let the disappointment of the timing of Stone’s equaliser let you lose sight of what we have done this weekend.

We have got Villa Park, the Lane and Etihad out of the way and are only two points off top.

Proud to be a Gooner!

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…