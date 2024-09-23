Why be disappointed? – Don’t underestimate Arsenal’s achievement at the Etihad

All I ever have asked of Arsenal is to try and be the best version of themselves. I haven’t always been able to say that in the last decade.
Sometimes there are performances that are bigger than the result.
There was a point in the second half where I said: ‘no matter what happens, each and every Gunner can be proud of what they have done today’.
As professional sportsmen, of course they will be disappointed to be so close to what would have been one of the greatest defensive performances in Prem history.
Yet all any fans want is those wearing the shirt to give everything for the badge. Not one of our players can be accused of leaving anything on the pitch. From our defence to our attack our work rate was exceptional, all earning a standing ovation from the away end.
Let’s not underestimate what we did in the second half at the Etihad. I was never someone who followed the narrative we had to win this weekend to be Champions. People reached that conclusion because we got 4 points against Man City last season but still couldn’t finish above them.
Yet one 0-0 draw in 9 attempts on the blue half of Manchester never meant we had closed the gap.
It’s still a ground where our record is terrible.
I would have bitten your hand off for a draw before kick-off, and Mikel Arteta (he might not admit it) accepts a 2-2 result the moment Trossard is sent off.
I’m not sure Pep Guardiola does?
How our manager, in the space of 15 mins, convinced his squad they could successfully defend with two lines of 5 shows a spirit that can only help us in the future.
Our opponents mostly played in front of us, restricted to long range shots. The one-time Grealish got down the side, it cost us.
I was mostly amazed how poorly Man City approached the game after having a man advantage.
Zero exaggeration, most versions of Arsenal (even in Mr Wenger’s glory years) would not have believed, yet alone get a result, under those circumstances.
Some were critical of our time wasting and didn’t like how many times our players went down with cramp. it’s dark arts you don’t associate with our club. It’s tactics reserved for Jose Mourinho or a vintage Italian team.
I love that we are no longer too nice.
Don’t let the disappointment of the timing of Stone’s equaliser let you lose sight of what we have done this weekend.
We have got Villa Park, the Lane and Etihad out of the way and are only two points off top.
Proud to be a Gooner!
Dan
There is something menacing about this Arsenal team…its coming of age nicely….and judging by the City players’ comments we have them somewhat rattled..im do here for it..COYG
Im so here for it*
On a side note Rodri, out for season.
Is that definitive Reggie ?
A cruel blow for him if that’s the case.
Their effort was amazing, they gave 100% and that is all we really want to see. You can’t win every game, but you can certainly give 100% effort win, lose, or draw.
Can’t remember the last time I have seen Pep and this City team rattled, and they certainly did not have that swagger and confidence they normally do; evidence by their CB’s taking long range shots outside the box, because they couldn’t find space and were out of ideas! Playing Stones as a 2nd striker shows that they were desperate and throwing everything at us.
Trossard ejection changed the game, but in all fairness, losing Rodri had a massive effect on City as well. Not making excuses for them, but with KDB out and Rodri off with injury, they were a different team.
Like us without Rice and Odegaard, the sharpness and spine are lacking.
However, you play with what you have, and we did fantastic. I felt sickened for the fellas after giving everything, to see City grab that goal at the end just felt cruel considering everything they overcame that game.