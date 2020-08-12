Why Bernd Leno should remain as Arsenal’s Number One next season

Dan asked yesterday who should be Arsenal’s Number One next season, so here is my response….Bernd Leno Must Start For Arsenal Next Season by AI
It was an absolute chore to watch Arsenal play last season under Unai Emery. The midfield was nonexistant by every means and teams regularly put our defence under a back-breaking amount of pressure. In a single game at home against Watford, Arsenal conceded over thirty shots. Arsenal’s saving grace was none other than Bernd Leno who saved what must have been an unholy number of shots.
While Emery captained a sinking ship, Leno’s outstanding individual performance held the fort. He palmed away a truckload of goal-destined shots, with the highlight coming against Tottenham at home. Harry Kane had somehow managed to ghost in front of the defence and onto the end of a Christian Eriksen lob. In that moment, the England striker had the entire goal to himself. Bernd Leno pushed out and made himself big. Kane took his shot and Leno dived for an outstanding save. The ball took a strong bounce back to the edge of the penalty box where Sissoko smashed it back at once. Leno, now getting himself up, was suddenly required to block another goalbound shot, which he did – to the relief of so many.
There was this other hangman moment against Manchester City when Phil Foden weaved the ball through several challenges into the halfspace where Kevin De Bruyne forced a furious one-time shot. Normally, that shot was bound for the highlight reels, but Arsenal’s big man reacted just in time to tip the ball away against the goalpost and out of bounds. It was an instant and yet casual display of elite shot-stopping.
So perhaps everyone could forgive the gloom that met Leno’s injury at the hands of Brighton’s Neal Maupay. It was a disheartening moment for everyone at the club. Little did we know that we had another comforter.
Emilano Martinez came in, took the gloves with confidence and showed so much ability, that it is now a legitimate debate as to who should continue between the sticks next season.
Leno is known for his elite shot-stopping and very good sweeping but he’s a bit average in distributing the ball and commanding his area at set pieces. Martinez, since his deputizing act, has had the highest save percentage in the league, very solid distribution and good command of his area. The Argentinian seems to be a bit more all-round than Leno and that is his big claim for the spot next season.
But Leno has been far more consistent across his two seasons at the club. Leno has not cost us any points at all and he was one of our best players this season. He seems to be… improving. And with his ball-distribution, it is not that his passing is atrocious or weak at all. It just appears that he lacks confidence in his defenders and for good reason. Leno’s command of his penalty area is one area to improve but it is not at an awful level. It just seems average in respect to his other qualities and one feels that he could very well improve on this aspect.
Martinez has a good shout for the gloves. He has not looked weak in any area. And based on his performances, he deserves to continue. But Arsenal are taking the risk if they go with the club’s longest serving player. There is no assurance that his form will continue consistently over a season. To push out Leno is to gamble that Martinez will continue at this level — something that no one is sure of.
Martinez’s transfer value is at its highest at the moment. He’s in the form of his life. There’s the possibility that he regresses from this level. Arsenal would be making a risky decision if they stuck with him and sold Leno for the cash, instead. Leno is low-risk. We know what we are getting from him.
This is why Leno must be allowed to continue his heroic performances next season. It is simply the most sensible thing to do, and with only a one year contract at the moment, this is the perfect time to cash in on Martinez, who has already threatened to leave if not played regularly…
Agboola Israel
Martinez should retain his position as number one until Leno ousts him!
If not for Martinez, we may have finished lower in the EPL and missed out on the FA Cup victory. He was the deference of us winning some very important games. Somewhere I believe he beats Leno (hands down) is in his quick decisions to come out for the ball. Leno always seems a bit tentative to come off his line. Leno also had tendencies to miss-judge high balls. Ultimately, leading to errors and mistakes.
For me, Martinez deserves to keep his spot!
Martinez has been exceptional this season and should stay no 1.
Mr Leno should be made to wait for his place to become available. Martinez has earned the right to be no 1.
I love Leno but i love Martinez also. This is quite a dilemma for me. Someone once said if you have two loves, choose the one who came second, why? I don’t know. Is it applicable here? don’t know also but i think it will be wise for MA to keep both and make them slug it out for the number one spot.
“But Leno has been far more consistent across his two seasons at the club. Leno has not cost us any points at all and he was one of our best players this season. ”
urhm He cost us the Europa league game against olympiacos? (funny martinez was supposed to play that game but Arteta asked Leno to play instead).
I Love Leno and he’s saved our asses more times than I can count but the fact that he has a mistake or 2 in him waiting to happen is something that worries me. He is a great shot stopper and his reflex is top notch but Martinez has all of that too and much more. Martinez has the height and build advantage. Helps him deal with crosses better. Martinez doesn’t just pushes shot away, where someone else can play in the rebound (like the example you gave against spurs where Leno blocked a kane’s shot only for sissoko to hit a shot on the rebound) as good as the double save was, any other time, it could have been a goal. Martinez doesn’t take chances. This guy actually catches the ball, including really powerful shots I would think would be punched. He grabs them in his palms. We found set pieces easier to defend with martinez, catching 80% of crosses that come in. What a great goalkeeper Leno is but boy he has to fight really hard to get that top spot from Martinez tbh. It’s good competition as it keeps both goal keepers on their toes. It’s great when you have a really solid goalkeeper but having two is nothing short of a miraculous blessing. Martinez stands out for me over Leno. Till he proves otherwise but so far so great
Yeah Martinez for me as well, I remember Martinez towards the end of the FA Cup Semi Final and Final hoovering up any ariel ball that was thrown into the box. You need that from a goalkeeper. It gives the whole team confidence. Leno’s default is to punch, it cost us the home game against Chelsea. Martinez isn’t just about ball catching though for a tall goalkeeper he is very agile, good shot stopper and distribution is spot on.
You forget that he missed the high ball into the box that allowed Abraham to score and lose 2:1 against Chelsea in the first round of the league.
His weakness is long ball or corners into the box which is a constant tactics in the EPL thus a plus for Marti. Marti is Arsenal through and through having been here since age 17.
Marti is all round and a better keeper and Arteta should not make a mistake and sell and keep Leno. Leno should rather leave.
During the season we play:
38 PL matches
6-15 EL matches
10 Cup matches (roughly)
1 Charity Shield
That’s over 60 games in a season, not counting friendlies. 30 matches for a GK is not enough..? Put that into perspective:
30 matches during the season, you don’t play in June/July/first half of August. Add all the national team breaks, and you play approx 8 months in a year. That’s 32 weeks. So as a goalkeeper, you are bound to play approximately 1 game per week. Is that not enough to rotate the two..?
I wonder why it took Martinez time to become our number one (I need to ask Wenger first). Anyway, he is a very good goal keeper from the games I have seen him play starting from the Brighton game where Leno was out injured. I was really worried for the team as I had no faith in martinez as I was so used to Leno being the number one and doing extremely well….
Truth is I like leno and I also like martinez for his performance recently. Martinez should continue as number one until Leno recovers and we see how it goes. I will judge martinez again after more games under his belt as we have seen leno in 2 seasons..
Like some people say, i like the way the ball magnet on martinez hands. I remember the fa cup semi final against manc. Mahrez with a tricky shot that was going in but the way martinez went to the ground to get hold of the ball was incredible.
I won’t be quick to forget Lenos heroic games with the team before the injury. I like the two goal keepers. Martinez just gave me another thinking to why he isn’t the number one all this years especially when we had ospina
Have to disagree on this one AI .Fine shot stopper that he is, Leno does not have the commanding presence of Martinez, who instills confidence in our defenders with his ability at set pieces.Martinez , is the man in possession and he should start the season as our number one.If there was a League for the Club with the best duo of keepers, we might well be top?
Martinez has always been a very good keeper but has not got first team opportunities over the years. It is funny that some people are expecting his form to dip drastically very soon. When Leno got injured like most fans I was also gutted, even though I knew Martinez would be a decent deputy in his absence. But, Martinez has come out and has stunned us with his performances. He should keep the number one slot and Leno has to challenge.
Emi Martinez hands down, no sentiments attached, remember Leno’s Chelsea howler? Emi is the typical goalie for EPL where physical presence, ball distribution and reflexes count. And with our midfield and defense, you need a lions’s courage to play and win a finals. Emi is the next best thing after Jens Lehman, hope we repeat the invinclibles some time soon.
Nevertheless, wish Leno a quick recovery .
You could see how much it meant to after the FA Cup victory. He proved once and for all he deserves his place after so many years playing second fiddle! He deserves it more than ever to be given the No.1 keeper spot! Leno is a fantastic keeper though. I hope we can keep both!