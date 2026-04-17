Why Calafiori did not play for Arsenal against Sporting

Riccardo Calafiori remains an important member of the Arsenal squad, which made his absence from the match against Sporting Club particularly notable.

The Gunners were able to complete the task without him in the team, yet his unavailability was still a concern, given his growing importance to the team. Arsenal will naturally want him involved in as many matches as possible, especially during a decisive stage of the season.

Absence Explained

Arsenal now turn their attention to another major fixture this weekend as they travel to face Manchester City. It is a match of huge significance, and the club will hope to have as many key players available as possible.

According to Standard Sports, Calafiori missed the Sporting fixture as a precaution rather than because of a serious injury. The report indicates that Arsenal chose to manage his workload after concerns that he was not at his optimum physical level.

By leaving him out, the club aimed to avoid aggravating the issue and to give the defender the best chance of recovering in time for upcoming fixtures. This cautious approach reflects Arsenal’s desire to keep him fit for the demanding run-in.

Doubt for Manchester City Clash

Calafiori could still be involved against Manchester City, although a final decision is expected to be made closer to kick-off. His availability will depend largely on how he trains in the build-up to the game and whether he shows full readiness.

The City fixture is one of Arsenal’s most important matches of the campaign, meaning the club is unlikely to take unnecessary risks. If Calafiori is not fully fit or unable to perform at his highest level, he may once again be left out of the squad.

Arsenal will want their strongest possible side available for such a crucial encounter, and Calafiori’s condition will therefore be monitored carefully until the final stages of preparation.