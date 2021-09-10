Why can’t Arsenal attract top players any more?

What will it take to recruit top players again?

It says a lot about our beloved club when you are constantly linked to so many decent players during transfer windows and the season in general and end up getting absolutely none of them.

Now that this is something as Arsenal fans we have begun to get used to over the years.

As each transfer window arrives, the same if not more rumours come out, where we are linked with 100 different players and it’s laughable and quite embarrassing that we actually get none of them.

This recent transfer window is an example of that. We were linked with a number of top players, Emi Buendia, Lautauro Martinez and Houssem Aouar to name a few, yet we got lots of youths instead.

And we lost out on getting Buendia’s signature because we were beaten to it by Aston Villa, and no offence to them but come on it’s Aston Villa for goodness sake.

Now why he chose them over Arsenal we don’t know, but it’s probably because we either didn’t offer enough which is often the case with us, or it could just be because the prospects of the club and the philosophy of the club is something that didn’t interest him. This only he knows. But I do not blame him or other players for not wanting to come to Arsenal.

Why would they want to play for a club that is out of all European competitions and that clearly has a sense of unrest on and off the pitch.

In previous seasons I think it was safe to say that some players would come to Arsenal because of the manager – Arsene Wenger- but I can honestly say that Arteta would not be a pull for any player to join, especially if you had the choice of being managed by Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel instead, to name a few.

So the day players willingly choose to sign without back and forth bids is the day us Arsenal fans can rest easy and say “we are back.” Here’s hoping that day comes sooner rather than later hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

Twitter: @sh3n3l_