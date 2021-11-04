Why can’t Arsenal dominate matches for the whole 90 minutes?

Despite being on the back of an impressive run, one thing has still bothered Arsenal fans to some extent. It is their team’s failure to mount pressure for the whole 90 minutes.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been unbeaten since the end of August and see themselves three points behind Manchester City in third. They have also entered the quarter-final stage of Carabao Cup.

Few Arsenal fans would have foreseen it two months ago, on the back of an embarrassing defeat at the Etihad Stadium, losing 5-0. Although the Gunners have found some air in their sail, they still have to show that they are moving in the right direction, by being dominant for longer periods.

The team in Red and White have shown various instances of an old lighter. Few sparks at the start have followed with no fire.

Some fans have even shown their worry

Arsenal have only won a 2nd half in one of the 5 games they've won in the PL this season (Norwich City H). Which means if they failed to dominate and lead by a large margin in the first half, they would either lose or atmost get a draw in 90mins. A worrying stat for me Gooners — 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆🔥𝑮𝒐𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒓🔫 (@FireGooner) November 2, 2021

The Gunners had a commendable opening 10-15 minutes against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, scoring the opening goal. They looked like a team who were on the hunt.

But it was a fleeting moment. The Eagles took complete control of the game after conceding, scoring twice and looked likely to claim a deserved win.

Although Alexander Lacazette came to the rescue, it wasn’t nice to say that it was a point gained rather than two lost.

Going back a bit in time, the game at the Etihad Stadium was similar, where the team looked sharp in the opening 6-7 minutes, only for Bernardo Silva to score an eighth minute opener.

What happened next is better not put into words again.

It felt like history was repeating itself after Brendan Rodgers’ side came back into the game, after the London side completely controlled the first quarter.

Arsenal has fielded NINE out of ten youngest XIs in the Premier League this season. 👶 pic.twitter.com/j9KaCijtzb — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) November 3, 2021

However, the robust pair of Ben White and Gabriel plus the exceptional saves of Aaron Ramsdale were enough to pull the team over for at least this weekend.

We cannot forget that this is the youngest team in the Premier League. Many experiences that they will go through this season, will probably be the first time for many individuals.

The team reaction to the ever-mounting pressure from the 2016 Premier League champions deserved credit.

They now have to continue to show that this is a team of individuals who are willing to improve and sacrifice anything for their mates on the pitch.

That’s the only way this young team can develop into something special. Into something which Arsenal fans would love to see.

Yash Bisht