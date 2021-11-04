Why can’t Arsenal dominate matches for the whole 90 minutes?
Despite being on the back of an impressive run, one thing has still bothered Arsenal fans to some extent. It is their team’s failure to mount pressure for the whole 90 minutes.
Mikel Arteta’s men have been unbeaten since the end of August and see themselves three points behind Manchester City in third. They have also entered the quarter-final stage of Carabao Cup.
Few Arsenal fans would have foreseen it two months ago, on the back of an embarrassing defeat at the Etihad Stadium, losing 5-0. Although the Gunners have found some air in their sail, they still have to show that they are moving in the right direction, by being dominant for longer periods.
The team in Red and White have shown various instances of an old lighter. Few sparks at the start have followed with no fire.
Some fans have even shown their worry
Arsenal have only won a 2nd half in one of the 5 games they've won in the PL this season (Norwich City H). Which means if they failed to dominate and lead by a large margin in the first half, they would either lose or atmost get a draw in 90mins. A worrying stat for me Gooners
— 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆🔥𝑮𝒐𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒓🔫 (@FireGooner) November 2, 2021
The Gunners had a commendable opening 10-15 minutes against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, scoring the opening goal. They looked like a team who were on the hunt.
But it was a fleeting moment. The Eagles took complete control of the game after conceding, scoring twice and looked likely to claim a deserved win.
Although Alexander Lacazette came to the rescue, it wasn’t nice to say that it was a point gained rather than two lost.
Going back a bit in time, the game at the Etihad Stadium was similar, where the team looked sharp in the opening 6-7 minutes, only for Bernardo Silva to score an eighth minute opener.
What happened next is better not put into words again.
It felt like history was repeating itself after Brendan Rodgers’ side came back into the game, after the London side completely controlled the first quarter.
Arsenal has fielded NINE out of ten youngest XIs in the Premier League this season. 👶 pic.twitter.com/j9KaCijtzb
— TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) November 3, 2021
However, the robust pair of Ben White and Gabriel plus the exceptional saves of Aaron Ramsdale were enough to pull the team over for at least this weekend.
We cannot forget that this is the youngest team in the Premier League. Many experiences that they will go through this season, will probably be the first time for many individuals.
The team reaction to the ever-mounting pressure from the 2016 Premier League champions deserved credit.
They now have to continue to show that this is a team of individuals who are willing to improve and sacrifice anything for their mates on the pitch.
That’s the only way this young team can develop into something special. Into something which Arsenal fans would love to see.
I’m not overly concerned by this stat tbh
With young players like we have we will encounter inconsistencies throughout the season.
Last season MA spoke alot about the team need to learn to suffer in games, they did that alot last season and have seemed to build up a resistance while defending, then you have Ramsdale who has suffered all his career up to this point.
Dominating more of the game will come in time
you can already see from game to game that the ” bursting out ” from kick off has lasted a bit longer each time.
Fitness is the main reason….we’ve been unfit since the Wenger days and not much has changed.
We’ve all heard on multiple occasions of players being loaned/sold and they can’t play for a month or two until they actually get fit enough.
M A was a defensive midfield player.
Many of us on here of course saw him play.
He also seems to be a naturally cautious character.
As teams play in the style of their manager, I think deep down Arteta is quite a defensive minded manager.
Playing with the “handbrake off” for an entire 90 minutes (when ahead at half time for instance) doesn’t seem to be in his nature.
If ahead at the half, he likes to manage the game through and take what we hold.
Possession, shape, organisation, no mistakes and we take what we have and get out of there there.
He has his keeper & defence he trusts in place now, and has faith in the team holding what they have.
I would suspect many of us believe Arsenal are at their best attacking sides at pace, getting in behind causing problems (especially those on board post 2004 ish) – and indeed this particular sides make-up is geared to that.
However, as things unfold (of late) it appears Mikel is of the philosophy hit them hard early, get in front and then see the job through.
Certainly the fast starts are a pleasure to see, as the slow sideways sluggish stuff was painful to watch – may those days be behind us now.
It would have been difficult to replicate the 1st half performance against Spuds in the 2nd half anyway – basically we didn’t want half time. The opposition will often have their period of ascendency in most games.
But Leicester was a case in point .
Two nil up, at half time.
Second half – don’t give them anything, why chase a 3rd … we’ve got this and of course the game will open up with them chasing. We’ll sit and get them on the break if the opportunity arises.
Also, the man is under more than extreme pressure to get results – he sniffs 3 points he takes them ……….. his way.
There has been a definite change of approach since M A has his own team in place, and I suspect this will continue to evolve.
A thought – How many times was Wenger slaughtered for chasing “that next goal” and letting games we dominated slip ?
A frustrating one.
Take what we have, or continue to go for the jugular ?
The latter is what we’d all like to see, but M A knows right now his job is on the line.