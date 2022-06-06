Why can’t Arsenal ever sell players for overall profit as other clubs do? And why can we no longer talk freely about players! by Jon Fox
In this article I actually expect, which is in itself unusual, to find major agreement on my view that Arsenal, more than almost any club, fail to sell players we wish to leave us for a profit, or even fail to sell them at all. We often then loan them out and see their transfer value fall and end up with a financial loss, sometimes of ridiculous amounts!
On Sunday I read a fine and detailed article by Lloyd, but which however stole a lot of my thunder. He accurately listed details of a lot of our more recent failures to get players off our books, despite their fast-decreasing contracts.
It seems to be widely accepted that for some considerable time past and still ongoing, our club are unable to achieve proper and sensible sell-on prices for players who we want to leave us, or who want to go of their own volition.
Because of Covid, the last two years have given clubs right around the globe huge problems in getting market value for leaving players. The world player transfer market has largely collapsed for all, save the very top-quality players and this has also worked in our favour, though not as much as it has worked against us, I suggest.
But this is only the Covid period and even now that Covid has largely disappeared, as a direct reason why the market has slumped, its regressive effect on club finances across the world will still be keenly felt for some time to come.
Covid though, cannot adequately explain why we have refused actual offers for such as AMN, CHAMBERS, XHAKA, ELNENY, and several other present or very recent players at Arsenal. I believe this has got worse each year because of a knock on effect where, as we have to keep more and more players we would rather leave, then replacing them without receiving an incoming transfer fee and still having to pay their OFTEN, IN FACT USUALLY, far too high wages, means we have more players on our books than we need and until this last season or so, it was getting worse, not better.
Kroenke’s LONG TERM underfunding of his club is directly a major cause of our inability to buy better players before being able to get lesser players gone. It has got better of late, but we still have a back log of many years to make up for. Remember we, like all clubs, always need AT LEAST a minimum number of players at any one time. IMO this January gone was an example of where we let TOO MANY players go and had insufficient numbers, even of lesser ones, left to play and it cost us fourth place. Big error but mostly because Kroenke would not fund us PROPERLY WHEN WE MOST NEEDED IT, in January, and when the disrespectful Auba was behaving like the little spoilt kid he is, instead of as a club captain. MA was left with no practical alternative IMO, than to get this harmful troublemaker out of our dressing room. But he did it at a cost, courtesy of KROENKES refusal to back MA at that key time, when it MOST MATTERED.
IMO, during the summer of 2021, a major policy change was enacted at Arsenal, courtesy of Edu and even more so by Arteta. This was born of club frustration at the sheer amount of unwanted but unsaleable players, many of them getting older and most or even all “earning” (which means receiving) far too high salaries and thus impacting on our ability to fund new, younger and better-quality replacements.
Together with other Gooners, I have often used the expressions “deadwood ” or “dross” to describe such players as Elneny, Kolasinac etc. Many other Gooners regard those terms as being abusive and say so on here. My opinion is that this is wokery gone crazy.
IF, which I do not, I were to call their character, rather than their playing ability, by such words, then but only then, I believe there would be a case to answer. I am not in favour of the woke tyranny which seeks to deny the priceless gift of free speech and free opinions from those who disagree with so called “group think”!
There is, or at least was until recent times, a widely understood and accepted distinction between criticising the ability of a player and on the other hand, that person’s character. I concur with that view, which is however fast changing in our more and more woke orientated society, where free speech is in danger of being outlawed.
I also make the important point that ALL top-level Prem players are obscenely highly paid, and that huge money comes to them and their greedy agents, indirectly but entirely because we fans pay often far too much money to worship at the shrine of players, SOME of whom treat us with disrespect by not trying 100% in all games they ever play. More and more, though not so much right now though at Arsenal, are just mercenaries passing through and getting more and more rich at our expense by receiving signing on fees, having first run down their contract to leave on a free.
Bosman has a lot to answer for IMO and the player power pendulum has swung in my lifetime from one extreme to the other. Our own George Eastham, circa 1961-2, took his old club Newcastle United to court for unlawfully retaining his transfer rights and then beat them in court; it was justice done but was also the start of a long road toward player and agents having all the power and we “mug” fans having no say whatsoever.
I believe in fairness for all and will stand against tyranny of all kinds, wherever it rears its ugly head! If, by speaking out against tyranny of all kinds against we fans, I need to use blunt, forceful and free (non-filthy and non-abusive) language, than I will gladly do so. So should far more of us, instead of being onlookers, merely wringing our hands and saying we can do nothing about unfairness. That is what cowards and little people do, so stand up to tyrannical player and agent power while you still can do so. If you say no, things will get worse, not better!
In my view that disrespect by SOME, not all by any means, but SOME PLAYERS, and often the most richly paid such as OZIL and AUBA, is more marked and far more obvious to most fans. Pogba too, is a perfect example of a player who treats his club and its fans with disdain and Man United fans cannot wait to be rid of him, as they are not fools and refuse to be taken as such by this arrogant, idle player.
So, IMO, should we Gooners refuse to be taken as fools by ANY player who does not routinely give 100% as their part of the bargain by which we turn a blind eye (while holding our noses) to the stink of their obscene salaries. Paid for by us, LET US NEVER FORGET.
So, then my fellow Gooners, my message is use your hard won right to free speech, but use it wisely and only pick on those who are harming our great club, be they owner, manager, player or whomsoever. We are Gooners and should always love the club far more than any individual, be they sublime like HENRY and Bergkamp, or deadwood like…. well make your own list. There are still enough to choose from, sadly. But things are getting better, IF you have the patience to wait.
Some of you do, others do not. C’est la vie!
COYG
Jon Fox
CommentsAdd a Comment
Before I read even the first line, let me say that I ha e have seen the name of it’s author and have concluded that whatever is written in this piece has to be taken as law and whoever does not agree or has any contrary opinion is a “dullard”. Who has this opinion? Your guess is as good as mine. Now I will proceed to read
Interesting comment, as from your many previous posts, I and many other fans already know- however much it pains you to admit it, that you DO AGREE about the first part of my piece .
I have already taken as read that youand certainothers will never accept my view on what constitute free, non woke speech; because you have many times said so already!
So, in a way, I have already correctly predicted your actual thoughts. And, what is more, you know I ALREADY KNOW YOUR ACTUAL MIND. How that must frustrate you!
Wow Jon so you already know what everyone else is thinking. Are you the omniprescient inside all readers minds?
In that case, you already know I am going to call you an incredibly arrogant but funnily Iinteresting pain in the arse!
Because, imo, in the last circa 10 years we have suffered dramatically with an incompetent resource management function/process and a cretinous recruitment dept.
In other words, we’ve not managed our assets contractually and allowed them to depreciate and bought dross.
The COVID excuse need to be given a rest.
Brighton got more than market value for Ben White didn’t they? Madrid got just a good value for Odegaard and so did Sheffield for Ramsdale.
We have more players in our books with inflated salaries. We pay them to leave or give them for free to play for another club while continuing paying them and what do we do after that? We replace them with same type of players deemed not good enough with inflated salaries.
We gave away Aubameyang and gave Nketiah salary that no other club would be willing to give and if the rumors are true so is Jesus if he join us.
Nketiah is not worth 100k nor is Jesus 200k a week. Add to that Runarsson, Cedric, Mari, Tavares and Lukonga and the what comes out is Arteta and Arsenal have replaced deadwoods with worse deadwoods that will need clearing again and again every season.
There is only one and true reason. Arteta has failed to coach players at his disposal and he is replacing them with other players who he still fails to coach them too. So we can clearly see where is the problem.
You almost sound like you’ve not been following Arsenal FC since Emery left. Why are you complaining about the excuses? Are you not aware that the words “ARSENAL FC” and “EXCUSES” cannot be separated or used independently? If we miss out on top four next season, get ready to hear that George Graham is responsible. I’m not joking at all
Last paragraph HH 🤜🤛👍
Alot of talk of deadwood players maybe we have a few deadwood personal in the management area .
Arteta and Edu and the clueless owner who hired them
Jeeeeeez, why is EVERY Comment slagging off Arteta and Edu.
Can you not think of any constructive comments please.
Yes Dan.
All players he has signed have regressed under him except for maybe Odegaard. He has failed to shape the performances of Pepe, Tavares and Lokonga. What is his job exactly if he can’t do that?
Maybe they should be loaned out to be coached properly under a different manager and when they become good we will give him credit for his vision like we do for Salina.
There are talks of Tierney back up to be signed now so what has happened to Tavares? He has language problems too?
What of odegaard,martinelli,saka,esr,gabriel,nketiah who have only gotten better under arteta?
Non of the ones you mentioned got better under Arteta maybe except for neketiah .. Martinelli and saka and smith row were all good before Arteta took the helm.. If anything they’re actually stagnating and not improving under him and I’m sure a coach like klopp Will get much better results out of them specially with martinelli
Yeah, this chap coach stagnated Saka and Smith Rowe so much we finished in top 5 of the best league in the world.
I agree Arteta’s rubbish!
Ignore him,he’s hoping to we win the league with less experienced but brilliant young players,even klopp and guardiola can’t achieve that in one season.
Yeah they were good now they’re better(under arteta).
What about all the players that have gotten worse ?
They were already good before that is already known and had they been under a more experienced manager they would have been in Mbappe or Haaland level now.
I can clearly see that you have a lack of confidence in Arsenal. In my world, I see nketiah and Jesus coring a MINIMUM of 30 goals between them next season. That is called believing in your team mate. So let’s see who is correct next season, shall we?
No Pat some of us have a lack of confidence in the manager ,big difference.
As for eddie and Jesus scoring 30 goals between them ,for 1-we haven’t even signed Jesus as of yet and 2-absolutely no chance even if we do .
@dan kit.
My crystal ball is bigger than your crystal ball mate!
As long as we our only talking about crystal Balls !!
You might be right .
Bigger “balls” eh! OOH MATRON!
Pat I was embracing him until he lost the already secured 4th with embarrassing losses something which we had already seen a lot before so it discouraged me if anything has changed.
If they score 30 goals between them that is all 300k per week will get us? And neither of them is a plan B. If Jesus signs he will relegate Nketiah to the bench so what is the point of his long and expensive contract? Isn’t that another deadwood in the making who we will find it difficult to move out because of his salary?
Jesus himself is not a golden boot contender kind of player so if he sings for the rumoured salary he is another player who will find it difficult to move out too. Another deadwood in the making.
Which club will pay 50 million for Ben White now? Which club will pay Nketiah 100k? Which club will pay Jesus 200k?
And which club will give Arteta an 8 million a year 3 years contract? He is in the top 10 of highest paid managers in the world now. Inexperienced and underachiever and yet he is one the 10 most paid managers in the world.
My point is we seem to never learn and we have become worse than Wenger’s time. What has been the point of everything when it is same old same old?
I still think he deserve one more season and after that there will be no excuse whatsoever with the patience and money given, something which only Arsenal seem able to do.
Easy anser pal
When you try to get rid of the player surplus to requirement you never get value for money
So while other clubs keep selling players for outrageously high amounts, we are still complaining of COVID. Maybe COVID only affected us. More excuses for Edu and Arteta. Keep rolling them in
Moreover, only 10% of this writeup says anything about difficulty in player sales. The rest is just a psychological lecture on accepting someone else’s opinion about life, etc. I wonder what’s the point
exactly my thought! And some of the players remove and those bought to replace and I still see no improvement on the league table. Maybe the problem lies elsewhere; my two cents says its the manager.
Right now I am beginning to think that anyone who wants to slag of Arsenal has got a free entry to come on JA and say what they like about us.
I can see Me bringing back registration and proof that you are an Arsenal fan…..
Mental piece jon,well detailed and spot on for anyone with an above average IQ.lol
Great example sighted at your first paragraph.
Those 3 players are not even the biggest asset at their team and their club made still made good sales out of them.
Maybe they were not affected by COVID-19.
At times I wonder if we are the only one who’s been affected by all these things they always find excuses with.
If it’s not injuries, it’s covid, it’s ref, var, young squad, young manager, allegedly deadwood, project. Many of the big teams have experience such but they will never use it as the excuse for their failure.
Perhaps are we even big team anymore?? Maybe we are working to be but apparently I doubt we are.
Till today, Iwobi and chamberlain are the highest sold players and not surprisingly that both happened with Wenger and Emery.
Nice Article, Jon.
Something needs to be done about the management.
Man Management Skills, Transfer Policy, Recruitment Strategy, Player Value, Salary, Contracts & Contract Renewals.
Perhaps, we can bring up solutions, instead of talking about the problem. We can write articles to proferring solutions to these problems.
Hopefully, someone, somewhere sees or hears about it.
@icewalker
You are welcome to provide such an article, if you think you know any solutions?
We also hold onto players far too long, and their value depreciates.
Bellerin should have been sold years ago, AMN when the Wolves offered 20 million, this extends from Wenger’s time through to the current regime in charge.
Overpaid for Pepe from the start, and freezing him out combined with not getting the best use of his abilities has diminished any sizable return the club may hope for.
Poor job from management in my opinion, where someone should have stepped in and considered a cost/benefit analysis on possible transactions.
That being said, selling Ox and Iwobi at good values should be commended, but far too little of that has occurred at Arsenal.
What is your definition of “woke” Jon? The common one is “alert to injustice in society, especially racism”
I know from other posts that you are alert to injustice and racism and in this article you write that you believe in fairness for all. So I guess I’m confused that in the same article you write that you are against something called “woke tyranny.”
Are you seriously saying that a supporter objecting to labelling a player as deadwood is an example of “woke tyranny”? Well, guilty as charged I guess.
On to the crux of the article, I’d like to see an objective study into which PL club has pissed away the most money over the last ten years in misguided transfers. I suspect we wouldn’t be top of the charts however.much I agree with the premise that it feels like we are the frontrunners.
When it comes to articles …..I doff my hat for Jon*……his analysis and dual views in dispatching his very comprehensive information is stunning.
Well I think lack of squad dept contributes to our holding unto our players for too long again maybe a bit of lack of steel in our transfer policy and dealings
Chelsea hardly offer players over 30 more than 2 years contract no matter how good you are…..what of their loan policy? Simply outstanding, they have army of players scattered over Europe as good as some players in our first eleven.
We missed an opportunity to sell Niles for good money, same with bellerin but as at then, there were no Partey and Tierney (or they are yet to settle into the team).
That being said…..I won’t write off Edu Gasper yet, considering his master class in landing Partey, the drama and all, generally I don’t think he’ve failed in players recruitment as some fans claims.
He just need to balance book, should we tie Saka to a new deal, and get us qualified for champions league, I say we sell him oversea should we have suitors that could cough out similar fee Athletico paid for Jao …. And make room for another break out star
Everyone raves about Chelsea but they have some great transfer skeletons in their closet – Lukaku re-signed for 80m plus, Rudinger gone on a free, their back up keeper cost 90m, Saul can’t get a game in while Gallagher is ripping it up at Crystal Palace, gave up on Salah and KDB – arguably the two best players in the PL. Not the club I’d be waxing lyrical about when it comes to transfers. Now Liverpool, that another story (if you ignore Andy Carroll and the Ox and Danny Ings and Benteke and Tavarez and ….)