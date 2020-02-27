Why can’t Arsenal find a true defensive midfielder?

Can we go for a tough tackling defensive midfielder please? by Lagos Gooner

Hello once again. Hope your day is going on well? Over the seasons, Arsenal have been trying to get it right regarding buying defensive midfielders who would come and do dirty jobs for us. Over the years, we have found it difficult getting the Patrick Vieira or Gilberto Silva type of defensive midfielder we want, despite splashing money on players. Why has this been an issue for Arsenal? Is it that we have not been spending on the right type of players because we have been going for cheaper options? Or have we just been unlucky with buying players who show prospects, only to come to Arsenal and lose form? Why are we not getting it right in this important department?

Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva gave the Arsenal midfield and defence then a kind of covering that was difficult to penetrate. We always won back lost balls with them on the field and we always knew we had midfielders who could add up as extra defenders if needed, when we are under attack. But these days, what do we have? This has been a source of concern to not only me or the fans, but to also one of the best midfielders we have ever had at Arsenal, Gilberto Silva.

According to planetfootball, Gilberto Silva, our midfield legend, seems worried that his team has not replaced he and Viera, ever since they stopped playing for Arsenal.

He says: “It’s nice when people talk about me and remember me… Of course, I’m not too proud in terms of the idea that they never replaced me, but I feel proud that people think about me positively, despite the fact that it’s a long time since I left the club. This is a good feeling.

“But, you know, from what I have seen over the last few years, it’s quite true, because I and Patrick Vieira especially had a great partnership and I haven’t seen Arsenal replace this.

“I think it’s been quite painful for the team not to have stability in this position. They are paying a high price, but I hope at some point they find somebody who can fill the gap.”

Silva just hit the nail on the head! Arsenal has not found it easy replacing them. In the past, the only player that came close to replacing these great men was Alex Song! Alex Song was close, but he could not totally replace them.

I am not saying the midfielders we currently have at the club are not good players, what I am just trying to say that they are not the type of defensive midfielders we need. We need rugged defensive midfielders like Kante of Chelsea. Xhaka, Torreira and even Guendouzi are good players but we need better players. This is just my own opinion please.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua