Why can’t Arsenal have two World-Class players in every position?

As we (ARSENAL) approach the end of the 20/23 EPL Season, there is a on my mind one question: Why can’t we have two world class players or world class youngsters or more in every position?

Upfront we’re not doing badly (We do need a finisher though), but at the defence and midfield, I’m not so sure. This does not exclude versatility in any way. We’re Arsenal and we expect players with the same DNA always.

Arteta is doing a great job assembling a group of technically skilled professionals with the right humane character.

If we must have a sustained season-long ARTETAL BALL, it shouldn’t be an issue if a fully fit Bukayo, Saliba or Gabriel Jesus has to come from the bench to play. Maybe even completely left out of the match day squad if strategy, rotation, health or player development management demands.

If Rice or Moises joins, Xhaka or Partey doesn’t have to leave (except of course if they want to).

Now we have Champions League football, let’s go for a culture that is original to us. I’m not saying we shouldn’t have a first eleven by any stretch of imagination. We also don’t always have to fall apart when a Saliba or Zinchenko is injured. We didn’t fall apart when Gabriel Jesus was out injured.

However, we do need to do whatever it takes to preserve the Arsenal psyche, who we are and how we play. Let’s build THE SQUAD to do just that. I’m just saying let’s keep our players, our collective resolve, character and identity FRESH AND ORIGINAL irrespective of match day squad or team.

ARSENAL IS NOT JUST A FOOTBALL CLUB IT’S A WAY OF LIFE.

