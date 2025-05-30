Why can’t Arsenal just give Lewis-Skelly what he wants?

Myles Lewis-Skelly was not expected to make a major breakthrough at Arsenal this season, which is one reason the club signed Riccardo Calafiori during the summer. However, the young Englishman made a strong impression during pre-season and was subsequently given opportunities to feature during the campaign.
He seized that chance and the rest, as they say, is history. Lewis-Skelly is now the first-choice left back for both club and country, and Arsenal are reportedly in discussions to extend his contract. Given his rapid rise and growing influence, the terms of any new deal should be aligned with his current standing within the squad.
Contract Stalemate Raises Concerns
Despite early optimism around securing an agreement, recent developments suggest little progress has been made. There had been a belief that a new deal was close, yet talks now appear to have stalled. This situation is particularly concerning given his performances this season.
Lewis-Skelly has featured in high-profile matches, including against PSG and Real Madrid, where he impressed with his composure and consistency. He remains fully committed to his development and is eager to continue growing within the team. His playing time is not in question, as he has established himself as a key figure, but negotiations between the player and the club have not advanced.
Interest from Europe Increases Pressure
This uncertainty is not without risk. As reported by Goal.com, discussions between Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly are not progressing, and Real Madrid are seriously considering making an approach for the player. Such interest from one of Europe’s elite adds urgency to the situation.
Lewis-Skelly is now widely regarded as one of the best left backs in England. Arsenal must respond accordingly and ensure he feels valued. If not, another club may offer him exactly what he seeks, leaving Arsenal with the loss of a homegrown talent whose potential continues to rise.
Personally I would not worry if MLS decided to leave, with all the QBs Arsenal has already. No one had expected him to make senior team anyway and he’s not playing MF position he was promoted playing. His defensive side of the game is only just developing anyway. Let’s cash in, his heart is elsewhere.
Let’s look at the table,do we deserve to be where we are? The answer is NO.What to we need then? It’s quality players.Please let the manager continue looking for this players, Youngsters should be kept but given minutes as they mature, rushing them can lead to damages beyond repair and Arteta is aware about that.
The kid has stake his claim surely,
The gaffer not known to trust his kids, must have been shocked as the Arsenal academy graduate grabs his opportunity with both hands.
A keep telling fans, had Lewis Skelly and the Nwaneri kid been representing Brighton, their price tag would be north £100 mill each with minimum fuss.
The club should not repeat the same mistake against Obi martins
Who knowns what Miles is asking for! If we use what Nketiah & Nelson were paid as a yardstick, then he should be offered £100,000 per week.
…or he may be asking for the same as Havertz.
Jax , isn’t that pushing the envelope a little
I hope wages are not the sticking point, or guaranteed minutes. The kid took over the position, and produces when he plays.
We pay Jesus outrageous wages for the little production he has, and his seemingly endless injuries. We pay Havertz nearly 300 a week, and he won’t knock Odegaard or new striker out of starting 11.
Nketiah was handed 100k a week; hard to say MLS is not deserving of those wages compared to Nketiah.
If Eddie and Nelson got 100k a couple years ago then what did we expect to happen. A couple of us like DK for e.g. said that this huge error would become a benchmark going forward and here we are, exactly the issue that was called out.
MLS is significantly better than Eddie and Nelson so why wouldn’t he deserve more and righfully so.
How have you determined that it was a huge error to pay those salaries?
I was just reading a report that Real make a habit of unsettling players with interest in signing them on a free the following year when their contract runs out. What a fabulous way of not having to pay the club which developed them and it clearly helps that Real have the kudos to turn heads.
I only hope that at this stage in his fledgling career, that MLS doesn’t join (are you reading Gunsmoke & Dan Smith?) the cemetery/cemmentery of talents in Madrid
Sure am reading, rarely have I miss your posts
But you are spot on about Real Madrid unsettling players, it’s an age old trick they have been using for decades.
But our super fan seems to think nothing of it, even when they are merely just making up numbers at the grave yard of talents.
Its quite simple, if he thinks he is worth more than the club, which has basically been his family for so many years and given him this massive life oppertunity, then good bye, good luck. Hale end will re produce, no pasa nada
