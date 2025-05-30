Why can’t Arsenal just give Lewis-Skelly what he wants?

Myles Lewis-Skelly was not expected to make a major breakthrough at Arsenal this season, which is one reason the club signed Riccardo Calafiori during the summer. However, the young Englishman made a strong impression during pre-season and was subsequently given opportunities to feature during the campaign.

He seized that chance and the rest, as they say, is history. Lewis-Skelly is now the first-choice left back for both club and country, and Arsenal are reportedly in discussions to extend his contract. Given his rapid rise and growing influence, the terms of any new deal should be aligned with his current standing within the squad.

Contract Stalemate Raises Concerns

Despite early optimism around securing an agreement, recent developments suggest little progress has been made. There had been a belief that a new deal was close, yet talks now appear to have stalled. This situation is particularly concerning given his performances this season.

Lewis-Skelly has featured in high-profile matches, including against PSG and Real Madrid, where he impressed with his composure and consistency. He remains fully committed to his development and is eager to continue growing within the team. His playing time is not in question, as he has established himself as a key figure, but negotiations between the player and the club have not advanced.

Interest from Europe Increases Pressure

This uncertainty is not without risk. As reported by Goal.com, discussions between Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly are not progressing, and Real Madrid are seriously considering making an approach for the player. Such interest from one of Europe’s elite adds urgency to the situation.

Lewis-Skelly is now widely regarded as one of the best left backs in England. Arsenal must respond accordingly and ensure he feels valued. If not, another club may offer him exactly what he seeks, leaving Arsenal with the loss of a homegrown talent whose potential continues to rise.

