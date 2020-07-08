Why can’t Arsenal splash the cash and stop Kai Havertz going to Chelsea?

Kai Havertz- here’s hoping! by Shenel

Rumours today are doing their rounds that Kai Havertz has told Bayern Leverkusen that he wants to leave the club this summer. Chelsea have been linked to him for a long time and more rumours suggest that they are favourites to sign him, after signing Werner already are, they trying to turn Chelsea into a Bundesliga team? As Chelsea are “after him” why can’t we go in for him too?

Leverkusen coach Marcel Daum was quoted as saying in the Manchester Evening News: “The situation with coronavirus is so strange and so complicated that it’s still open that he will leave us,” the Leverkusen assistant said earlier this week. “I don’t know what will happen, but at Bayer he has the right place to develop his strengths and improve. The only thing I know is that Bayer won’t sell him for a cheap fee. “Everyone is asking about Kai Havertz. If you see him play it tells you everything. For me, he has the elegance of Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability. “What a lot of people don’t see, because we watch him every day, is that he’s pretty fast. That’s a big bonus. “He’s a great player; he’s scoring goals, he’s great in the air and he’s pretty fast. “It’s up to him how far he can go. I can’t say he will be the best German player ever, but he has the talent and there are no limits. He’s displaying signs of Zidane.”

He is an extremely talented player there is no denying that and under the right management, playing alongside some of the best players that will help him progress, why can’t he be part of an Arsenal team that is also growing and learning.

Havertz is only 21 years old but having been watching the Bundesliga very closely over past few years it is clear to see that he is one of the best young talents to come through for a long time in my opinion. I was disappointed though, to see him against Bayern Munich in the final of the DFB Pokal over the weekend, he hardly made an impact in the game and seemed second best with regards to the midfield of both teams.

It is clear to see that he needs to play in a team that is also growing, learning and progressing for him to also do the same. But if he will also struggle in big games then how much impact is he really going to give his “new club” as players are always judged on how they perform in BIG games and if his performance against Bayern is anything to go by then it seems that he definitely has a lot to learn, although to be fair to him he cannot win the game on his own.

As we are a club that likes to nurture and produce young players and talent, why can’t we be in the running for Havertz and help him grow even more, especially under the guidance of some of the most talented and experienced players that we have at the club. Although it has been rumoured that Havertz is going to cost around £90m, a ridiculous fee that we know Arsenal won’t pay unless Stan suddenly puts his hands in his deep pockets, maybe just maybe we can go for the player that seems to be one of the most wanted players around right now, and who knows he may even be swayed to join!

Gooners would you like to see Havertz in our team?

Shenel Osman