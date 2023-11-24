Why can’t Arsenal use Zinchenko as a midfielder like he plays for Ukraine?

Oleksander Zinchenko has had a lukewarm start to Arsenal’s 2023–24 season, impressing in some games but disappointing in others in the inverted full-back role. His inconsistency has prompted requests for him to be replaced at left back by Mikel Arteta, who prefers to deploy the more dependable Takehiro Tomiyasu. While many have agreed with such a move, some have suggested that instead of dropping the Ukrainian international, he be played in midfield.

When Vieira was sent off before the international break for a risky tackle that resulted in a straight red card, Arteta shifted Zinchenko to midfield and played Jakub Kiwior at left back in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Burnley.

That situation suggested that Zinchenko could see more playing time as a midfielder.

So is it likely that Mikel Arteta will use the former Manchester City star in a more forward position? According to Simon Collings’ piece in the Standard, Zinchenko is unlikely to be used as a midfielder. Collings claims that Arteta has always considered Zinchenko as a left back who would be ideal for the inverted role, and that it was even he who suggested the 26-year-old be converted from a midfielder to a full defender when at City.

He goes on to say that the only chance the Gooners had to see Zinchenko in midfield was if Jurrien Timber was fit to play, because Arteta would have relied on Tomiyasu and Timber at left back, and Zinchenko would have taken his original attacking midfielder role, which he still plays when representing Ukraine.

Do you think Arsenal should be using Zinchenko in midfield rather than as a defender?

Daniel O

