Why can’t Arsenal win at Anfield? (Opinion)

Yet again, Arsenal left Anfield with their tails between their legs after Liverpool earned a deserved win, but why can’t we win there?

Going into the game, if I am honest, I felt excited and nervous. More nervous as it drew closer because I just had a feeling we would not do well. I always try to stay positive before and during each match, but seeing how Liverpool came out of the blocks I knew from kick off it was going to be a hard game for us!

Of course, flying into Liverpool on the morning of the game felt like Deja vu as when they did the same going up to play Manchester City in the first game back after lockdown! Why couldn’t they fly up the night before? I understand the pandemic we are in, but they might as well have handed Liverpool the three points and stayed home!

No matter the result I am still positive enough for our season. Six points out of nine is not so bad given how the other teams have fared so far. Of course, we would have liked all nine but let’s be realistic, Liverpool at Anfield even without fans, are still too strong for us.

The previous two times we beat them, once they were already champions and the pressure was off, and two we caught them on a bad day, at a place that we absolutely love to play and we deserved to win both of those games. It could be said if we got a point out of the game today it wouldn’t have been very deserved, so all credit to Liverpool, from start to finish they were dominant and deserved to win!

I have no doubt they can be beaten though, and it won’t take 44 games for them to lose.

Now we must dust ourselves off and pick ourselves up for Thursday and then Sunday. We had a bad start to the week, but we can finish it on a high!

There is a fifth-round tie at stake and then another three points to get at home against Sheffield United before the international break! Gooners?

Shenel