Why Jamie Carragher is a hypocrite over Arsenal celebrations

With so few games In January I was considering reviewing those who provide us with content.

That came to my mind again when I heard Jamie Carragher’s punditry at the final whistle on Sunday. To clarify the ex-defender wasn’t even on commentary, he was in the studio, yet Sky felt we needed to hear the views of a Liverpool legend straight away. They couldn’t wait for after the break.

Broadcasters have long chosen for their pundits to be characters in their own right putting that ahead of analysis. YouTube numbers suggest there is an audience for this, look at the Overlap channel. So, Sky Sports don’t hide that they employ people with a bias towards one club, they embrace it, and I don’t mind that. As long as it doesn’t become a priority over the actual football.

Seconds after we beat Liverpool 3-1, to close the gap at the top to two points, to avoid being 8 points behind in the title race, having outplayed our opponents …. this was Mr Carragher’s contribution (one his employers couldn’t wait to hear) ……

‘Just get down the tunnel.

“You’ve won a game, three points.

“They’ve been brilliant, back in the title race… get down the tunnel.

“I’m serious, honestly…”

This was in response to Odegaard choosing to take a photo instead of our usual photographer.

Of course, Carragher’s response has nothing to do with our captain. He was frustrated by the worst performance of Klopp’s season, and this was his mask slipping.

In that moment he wasn’t acting like a man being paid thousands of pounds to do a job, he was acting like a supporter who lacked the class to take a loss with grace.

Yet I’m paying Sky a lot of money for a service and in that moment, I expect a potential crucial moment in the campaign to be documented better than a 46-year-old sulking because he didn’t get his way.

On one hand the channel sold Super Sunday on the hook of this being a vital moment in the Championships yet once we win it’s not important.

Why do I sense if we had lost it would have been the end of the world, yet we are not allowed to enjoy the win?

Why do I think if Klopp and his players celebrated in the same ways – that’s allowed?

That’s what I expect on YouTube!

At the very least I would expect one of his peers to challenge him on his hypocrisy. When Jürgen Klopp ran on the pitch once when beating Everton Carragher’s commentary had the opposite point of view.

The Reds boss is famous for his post-match celebrations after wins and yet Carragher is fine with that.

Compare our celebrations to when Liverpool beat us in the Cup.

Didn’t Klopp once order his squad to celebrate a 2-2 draw with West Brom at Anfield?

If I know all of this then so would have Mr Carragher’s work mates. Yet no doubt they were ordered not to point out the irony because it would make him look silly?

The difference between a Gary Neville and Roy Keane is you sense they believe what they say?

They can separate who they played for and given an objective view on the Gunners.

Namely we have a young squad who might lack the mentality to get over the line.

I agree with that assessment.

Yet if we had beaten Man United 3-1 having outplayed them. I think Mr Neville and Mr Keane have the class to say Man United were shameful in their performance.

That’s all I’m asking for Sky …. a bit of class

Dan

