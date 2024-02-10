Why Cedric Soares failed to move to Turkey in January transfer window

Cedric Soares was expected to leave Arsenal in the last transfer window as he struggles to play at the Emirates.

The Portuguese defender has been inactive at Arsenal this term and was expected to push to leave in the summer.

However, he remains very comfortable at the club, even with his lack of game time.

The last transfer window presented him with a fresh chance to leave the club, and he had interest from Turkish clubs.

Galatasaray and Besiktas were two teams that showed interest in his signature, and the Turkish transfer window was still open for about eight days after England’s window closed.

Arsenal hoped Soares would get a move away from the club because he is clearly not close to being a starter at the club.

However, it never happened, and Record has revealed that Galatasaray decided to sign Serge Aurier instead, while Besiktas’ interest did not advance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares does not seem interested in leaving Arsenal, especially when he has to take a pay cut.

Thankfully, he will be out of a contract at the end of the season, and we will not have to do anything to get rid of him.

