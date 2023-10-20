Why I believe Chelsea won’t take any points from Arsenal tomorrow

Chelsea v Arsenal in the London Derby is here with us and we just know that Arteta and the boys will paint London Red.

We go into this derby as favorites. We are second in the league standings with 20 points. Chelsea, on the other hand, had a bad start to this season, which sees them 11th in the league with 11 points.

I don’t think the Blues are going to get anything from that game. Even so for those who think they’ll get something, here are two reasons Chelsea can’t contain us.

1. Our high press and strong attack should be too difficult to handle.

The hope is that Bukayo Saka will be fit to feature in our clash with Chelsea after the break he’s had since last featuring for us when he was subbed off injured against Lens. If he returns after missing our last match, when we beat Manchester City, we could have a deadly attack of Martinelli, Jesus, and him to torment Chelsea’s defense.

With Martin Odegaard supporting them, the three in the forward line should put a lot of pressure on Chelsea’s defense with their high press.

Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill, three of Chelsea’s main defenders, will need to be at their best. They could use help from their central midfielders, but we will have their midfielders occupied as we anticipate Odegaard, Declan Rice, and the other midfielders, either Partey, Jorginho, or Havertz, to win the midfield battles and aid in applying pressure to the Blues.

2. Mauricio Pochettino’s attack will be up against a very strong defense.

Our defense is the strongest; there’s no doubt about that. We are a team that has been hard to break down. Chelsea’s attack seems to be finding its rhythm, but if Manchester City couldn’t break us down, I don’t see them doing so. Considering that not long ago they struggled to score goals, they’ll have to do something extraordinary to break us down. Saliba and Gabriel are going to bully the Chelsea attackers and stop them getting anywhere near Raya’s goal.

With a strong defense and our high press, Chelsea is in for a frustrating Saturday night at Stamford Bridge…

Sam P.

