Why Chido Obi-Martin chose to leave Arsenal despite an offer of a good deal

Chido Obi-Martin is set to join Manchester United from Arsenal despite the Gunners’ best efforts to keep him.

The teenager was in stunning form for the Gunners’ U18 side last season, making scoring look easy.

Arsenal was confident that he was enjoying his time at their academy and would extend his deal while waiting to sign a professional contract.

However, at the end of the last campaign, they began to struggle to keep him as several clubs looked to poach the youngster.

He continued to perform well but did not sign the contract Arsenal offered, letting his previous deal expire.

Arsenal did all they could, offering him a very good salary and a pathway to first-team football, but it was not enough to convince him to stay.

The Denmark youth international is reportedly close to joining Manchester United, and Metro Sport reveals why he opted to leave Arsenal.

The report claims he has seen the likes of Eddie Nketiah and other academy graduates struggle for first-team opportunities, while some youth team players left this summer due to a lack of chances to play.

This did not give him confidence that he would get a breakthrough. Additionally, Manchester United doubled the wage that Arsenal offered him, making their offer more attractive.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot keep everyone happy, and we wish Obi-Martin the best of luck at United.

