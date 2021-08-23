Arsenal News Gooner News

“Why couldn’t we play this Arsenal yesterday?” Arsenal mocked by another club after Chelsea defeat

Russian club Spartak Moscow has sent the football Twitter into meltdown after claiming that they would have preferred to face this Arsenal in their league this weekend.

The Moscow team faced Arsenal Tula in a league game yesterday and the match ended in a tough 1-1 draw.

It was a result that leaves them 8th on the Russian League table and they now have a lot of work to do in getting among the top clubs in their competition this season.

Arsenal faced Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday and the match ended in a 2-0 home loss for the Gunners.

Spartak felt if they had faced Mikel Arteta’s team yesterday, they could have got more than a draw.

They tweeted: “Why couldn’t we play this Arsenal yesterday?” with a sad face emoji and it sent the internet into meltdown.

Several Twitter users and football fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis, also mocking the Gunners. We have curated some reactions here:

Posted by

Tags arsenal banter

8 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jones Jaja says:
    August 23, 2021 at 10:44 am

    I believe in the Team, we will be better than even RealMadrid, give us 3months

    Reply
  2. gunnerforlife says:
    August 23, 2021 at 10:47 am

    God, it had to come to this…Divine intervention is necessary.

    Reply
    1. Vinnie2000 says:
      August 23, 2021 at 10:57 am

      Funny enough, dat Russian club, Arsenal Tula will Beat dis Arteta’s team, really!!😒
      Even a side in Ghana (Arsenal Gold or so) will Challenge this Team on a football pitch!!

      Reply
    2. C.Fabregas says:
      August 23, 2021 at 12:29 pm

      This will go down in history as the dark decades of the Kroenke rule

      Reply
  3. Vinnie2000 says:
    August 23, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Lol!!
    Quite a Pity, what we have become now!!
    Read in a world History book dat slightly b4 WW1, Turkey was called ‘Sickman of Europe!!’
    We have become the ‘Sickman’ of European football!😒😟
    I Wish the rumours of Antonio Conte are True!!🙂

    Reply
  4. Miracle says:
    August 23, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Oh my GOD

    Reply
  5. Twinlights says:
    August 23, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Hope the Kroekes start working on bringing Ten Haag by January.
    Something need to be done, we shouldn’t be mocked around this way any longer.

    Reply
  6. Kev82 says:
    August 23, 2021 at 11:49 am

    But we have to trust the process or we aren’t in some so called supporters eyes real supporters… They must love the club getting bantered weekly!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs