Declan Rice Newcastle
Arsenal News Gooner News

Why Declan Rice could be frustrated the most if Arsenal does not win title

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Declan Rice’s output appears to have dipped slightly in recent weeks, yet if Arsenal secure the Premier League title, the Englishman would remain a straightforward choice for Player of the Season.

He has received widespread praise for his leadership on and off the pitch and has been one of the Gunners’ most influential performers over the course of the campaign. Since his move to the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s side has benefited immensely from his composure, tactical intelligence and drive. Should Arsenal end their wait for a major honour, Rice’s contribution will have been central to that achievement.

Leadership and Influence

Many members of the Arsenal squad have performed impressively this season, with success built on collective effort and consistency. The Gunners’ push for silverware has been sustained by players across the pitch fulfilling their responsibilities at a high level.

Even within that strong collective, Rice has often managed to stand out. Whenever he pulls on an Arsenal shirt, he demonstrates authority and maturity beyond expectation, setting standards for those around him. His ability to dictate tempo, break up play and contribute in advanced areas underlines his all-around value to the team.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Numbers That Tell a Story

Despite suggestions that his attacking output has slowed, Rice’s underlying statistics remain compelling. As reported by Football Insider, he would be the most frustrated player in the squad if Arsenal were to miss out on major silverware this season. The report notes that the former West Ham midfielder has created 21 big chances in all competitions this term, the highest total of any Premier League player. However, only eight of those opportunities have resulted in assists so far.

Those figures highlight both his creativity and the fine margins that can define a season. Should Arsenal convert more of the opportunities he provides, Rice’s influence may yet prove decisive in the closing stages of the title race.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal v Chelsea match preview and prediction
Journalist reveals why Arsenal’s depth is just bigger than Man City’s
Champions League Trophy
Arsenal draws Bayer Leverkusen and could meet Spurs in Champions League
Posted by

Tags Declan Rice

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors