Why Declan Rice did not train with England squad

Declan Rice missed England’s training session on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Norway, a development that could concern supporters before the important fixture.

Although Rice has been managing an injury since the closing months of last season, he has featured in England’s matches at the World Cup and remains one of the team’s most influential players. His importance to the squad means England will be eager to have him available for the meeting with Norway.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet, and his presence would provide a significant boost as England prepare to face one of the tournament’s standout teams. Keeping him fit for the remainder of the competition is therefore a priority for the coaching staff.

England Manage Rice’s Workload

Three players did not train with the main group on Wednesday, raising questions about their availability for the quarter final. However, the decision appears to have been taken as a precaution rather than because of a fresh injury concern.

According to the Daily Mail, Rice was placed on a personalised training programme alongside Marc Guehi and Reece James. The report states that the Arsenal midfielder trained separately as England sought to manage his workload as carefully as possible.

The approach is designed to reduce the risk of aggravating his existing issue while ensuring that he remains in the best possible condition for the crucial match against Norway.

Focus on Quarter Final Availability

England would face a significant setback if Rice suffered an injury in training that prevented him from featuring in the remaining matches of the tournament. His experience and influence in midfield make him one of the squad’s most important players.

Managing his workload gives Rice the best opportunity to recover properly while maintaining his fitness levels ahead of the quarter-final. England will hope the plan proves successful and that he is ready to play when they face Norway.

With a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake, the midfielder will be determined to be available and make his usual impact for England if he is selected to start.

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