It makes no sense that Elneny did not play against Brighton?

I am very surprised that no one suggested that Mohamed Elneny was not the obvious choice to play in midfield against Brighton on Saturday after Thomas Partey as ruled out through injury. Arteta refused to let the Egyptian midfielder leave in the summer as he was needed as backup to Xhaka and Partey, so once it was decided that Xhaka would be covering for Tierney surely the vastly experienced Egyptian should have been a shoe-in.
The 30 year-old has not had many games for Arsenal this season, only featuring in 7 games in total, but he played every game for his country at the AFCON where Egypt lost in the final on penalties, and he played in all their games in the recent international break, so he was definitely fit and ready to do his job.
Instead, Arteta chose to go with with the much less experienced and out of form Lokonga, perhaps hoping that ESR, Martinelli, Saka, Lacazette and Odegaard would be able to score enough for his performance to not be too important, but that plan obviously back-fired as we only got one real breakthrough right at the end of the game.
I am sure that Arteta should have found a different solution to the left back problem before the game, with either Holding or Tavares making up the numbers, and then the back line would have had Xhaka and Elneny in front of them to help stop the onslaught on the defence.
We have many more defenders to choose from than midfielders, so leaving the middle of the pitch totally exposed seemed like a very irrational idea in my book.
What do you think?
Darren N.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
It makes sense that there was no sense in the decision making.
To prepare for the next season, it’s better to give more playing time to the players who still have future at the club like Lokonga
And maybe Lokonga has a clause in his contract as a new player, that enforces Arsenal to play him in a certain number of games in his first season
Lacazette is the exception, because he is still our best CF
We lost two of our best midfielders in that game, the best to injury and second best to insanity of the coach to withdraw him to LB
Team selection is poor xhaxa should never be back there to slow and not a good tackler . White holding Gabriel and soares left back. Then bring tomiyasu when fit.play enemy bringing lokonga on if we are doing well to settle him in.try some different people up front at half time if we need goals.arsenal for the last few years are always 2 or 3 plays short of competing even for top 4.should have another midfielder and striker poor planing again.cant see us getting 4th.need it to push on and attract the players needed.
Team selection is poor xhaxa should never be back there to slow and not a good tackler . White holding Gabriel and soares left back. Then bring tomiyasu when fit.play enemy bringing lokonga on if we are doing well to settle him in.try some different people up front at half time if we need goals.arsenal for the last few years are always 2 or 3 plays short of competing even for top 4.should have another midfielder and striker poor planing again.cant see us getting 4th.need it to push on and attract the players needed.
we would still have lost, the biggest problem at Arsenal is Arteta himself, he will never improve this team as demonstrated by the results he has delivered so far.
I don’t even understand this Xhaka left back conundrum.. Someone who isn’t exceptional in his own preferred position how can he be better in someone’s else own?
I keep asking the question, If u are excusing xhaka’s flaws at left back cos he isn’t a natural left back.. and avoid playing the one who is natural at the role cos he makes similar errors… I mean what’s the difference to begin with.. Are they not both making costly errors?
With the loss of Tierney, why didn’t he revert to 3 at the back where Tavares would have been more efficient going forward than defending.. or even play Bukayo Saka there.
We played against a team that keeps the ball well and has the screening presence and ball winning abilities of Bissouma and co.. yet the manager still find the need to make us weaker in midfield than we already were. Everything just makes no sense, and to think that we have a week or even more to prepare for games and still come up with such performances at home is simply beyond me.
Am not going to start critisizing the manager but he should put his arts together, cos at the moment I just don’t see us winning any of our away matches especially without the presence of Partey and the presence of an absent Lacazette
I don’t know why arteta didn’t play Elneny in our lost against Brighton…play Xhaka n Elneny infront of d back 4 n holding in d left back.bring out laca n bring in ntekia.. arteta is playing with our top 4 hope…. hope we get back to wining way against Southampton
Nketiah is worse , offers nothing, Lacazette offers no goals but supports well,
At worse we should move Gabriel to left back and have white and holding in central defense,
We can have xhaka and Elneny in midfield,
i am a big supporter of MA of what he has shown and done this season but it felt like he went 2 steps backwards for the Brighton Game.
to play Xhaka LB was a total heads gone.
NT had a really poor game against palace but this was an ideal time to stick back in so a really poor decision by MA considering we had no LB.
whilst i do not rate Xhaka and never have , i do think with losing Party in the middle we needed him to step back in to the midfield.
we showed no fight desire and commitment on Saturday and it was totally unacceptable and frustrating to watch by the team and manager to not even show up when there was so much at stake to play for.
we have now lost being able to control our own destiny for the top 4 race, which by the way i still think we will make it for anyone who thinks i have lost faith but we need to step it up.
maybe being favourites was to much to ask of this team to shoulder and being underdogs relieves the pressure. it doesn’t help our nerves as fans but when have we ever done it the easy way
The Southampton game cant come soon enough so we can blow these cobwebs off us and get back to business… squeaky bum time i think ..
onwards and upwards
Like someone said, it’s sad that it’s a team like Arsenal arteta is using for experiment. He’s learning all his trade here by making all the mistakes he would avoid in the nearest future.
I still remember last year when he pushed partey back on the field while be injured.
Tomi was rushed back to feature as well and look what happened after that.
Not to talk of other issues with players and all.
There won’t be any surprise if he later change his way of coaching.
Arsenal has been used as the lab already for him.
My suggestion was to play the same team that played against Crystal Palace, with Eleney in for Partey.
Lokanga didn’t do his self injustice, it was generally a poor team effort.
The team seems to lock motivation, surprisingly we were the one that had something to play for, its becoming a customary way of we playing now after a break