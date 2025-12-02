Why did Arsenal end their deal with the Rwandan government

Arsenal have confirmed that their partnership with the Rwandan government will conclude after the current season, following the decision not to renew the agreement. From next season onwards, the club will no longer feature the country’s branding on their sleeves, and attention has already turned to identifying a new commercial partner. As one of the leading clubs in world football, Arsenal are not expected to face difficulties in attracting interest, and several potential sponsors are understood to be eager to replace the outgoing partner.

Background to the Partnership and Its Criticism

The Visit Rwanda deal had faced sustained scrutiny due to concerns about the country’s international reputation. Rwanda has struggled with its image abroad and has been accused of involvement in the conflict in the DRC, allegations the government strongly denies. Throughout the arrangement, Arsenal maintained a careful distance from political matters, presenting the deal solely as a commercial agreement. Despite ongoing criticism from various groups, the partnership remained in place for several years and became a recognised part of the club’s global profile.

Now that the agreement has ended, Arsenal will move forward from next summer and seek a new brand alignment that fits their current standing. The timing of the decision has prompted questions about why the partnership was finally brought to a close, given its longevity and financial value.

Ethical Considerations and Changing Conditions

Stefan Borson provided insight into the situation in comments reported by Football Insider. He stated, “I think it is the ethical pressure. It is happened elsewhere. It is also the end of the contract. I mean, they are not that ethical. They have taken it for seven years, so they have not been that principled, but it could also be connected with the new regime. With Tim Lewis leaving, perhaps those individuals have a different view about the brand and taking the money. And it is also possible, of course, that the development of the squad and the position of the club over the last five years means that they are in a much better position to replace it with a high-quality brand.”

His assessment suggests that a combination of ethical pressure, internal leadership changes and Arsenal’s strengthened sporting position has influenced the club’s decision.

