Why did Arsenal name Kieran Tierney in their Champions League squad?

European clubs have submitted their Champions League squads for the season, with no changes allowed until January. Arsenal, back in the competition for consecutive seasons, is determined to improve on last season’s campaign, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Mikel Arteta has included all of his key players in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, but one surprising name stands out: Kieran Tierney. His inclusion comes as a surprise to many fans, as Tierney had been informed he was not part of Arsenal’s plans and was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Despite failing to secure a move away from the Emirates, Tierney remains in the squad, though he is currently recovering from injury. According to Football Scotland, his inclusion could indicate that Arsenal is giving him a second chance to prove himself this season. This decision suggests that Tierney might still play a role in the Gunners’ campaign once he regains full fitness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney could come in handy for us if we have several injuries during the season, so we can still use him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…