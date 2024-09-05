Why did Arsenal name Kieran Tierney in their Champions League squad?

European clubs have submitted their Champions League squads for the season, with no changes allowed until January. Arsenal, back in the competition for consecutive seasons, is determined to improve on last season’s campaign, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Mikel Arteta has included all of his key players in Arsenal’s Champions League squad, but one surprising name stands out: Kieran Tierney. His inclusion comes as a surprise to many fans, as Tierney had been informed he was not part of Arsenal’s plans and was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window.
Despite failing to secure a move away from the Emirates, Tierney remains in the squad, though he is currently recovering from injury. According to Football Scotland, his inclusion could indicate that Arsenal is giving him a second chance to prove himself this season. This decision suggests that Tierney might still play a role in the Gunners’ campaign once he regains full fitness.
Tierney could come in handy for us if we have several injuries during the season, so we can still use him.
Well, you can only hope
I agreed with a comment yesterday on this topic that it doesn’t make sense on the surface and it makes me wonder how much faith MA really has in Califiori and/or Timber in the LB position at this point in time, especially considering Kiwior was kept as well. Because I have a certain amount of faith in MA’s evaluations, that notion is much more concerning for me than including Tierney in the CL squad.
Don’t understand what all the fuss is about. Tierney is a model professional and good person and even though he is not a natural player in the inverted position can still do a decent job as a more conventional no 3 or even as a left sided central defender if necessary which is where he plays for Scotland. Probably won’t get many games out of him due to his injury record anyway.. Not a bad back up option. What is more worrying is Gabriel Jesus being in the squad when his injury record is approaching Tierney’s and in an area where resources are already unnecessarily thin imo and should have been added to in the window.
left back is the position Arsenal have most depth – Calafiori, Timber, Zinc, Kiwior
so not for playing reasons, i.e. never starts or even subs before the others
so must be other reasons, i.e. saleability
not a trick that would fool many being a named CL squad member, but few other reasons for potential suitors to consider Tierney then why not try