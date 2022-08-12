Why did Arsenal not agree to a sell-on clause after terminating Aubameyang’s deal?

Arsenal terminated the contract of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window and allowed the striker to join Barcelona as a free agent.

The Gabon star had gone from being the club’s main attacker to being banished from training with the rest of the squad in a matter of months.

He sealed a free transfer to Barca, and he hit a stunning run of form for the Catalans and helped them finish the La Liga season very well.

However, he could leave them in this transfer window, and Chelsea is pushing to bring him back to the Premier League.

Ideally, when players are allowed to leave for free, the club adds a sell-on clause to help them make some money if the player is sold for profit.

However, a report on The Sun reveals that Arsenal didn’t add a sell-on clause in the agreement to allow him to leave.

The striker was allowed to tear up his contract, so he moved to Barca for free, and Arsenal will gain nothing from his future transfers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that Auba still had more than a year left on his contract with us, we should have made some money from offloading him.

However, it seems clear now that the goal was to just kick him out of the club by all means, so we didn’t even think about the possibility of making such an agreement.

