Why did Arsenal sign Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko?

Arsenal had the opportunity to sign Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window but ultimately chose to bring in Viktor Gyokeres instead. That decision has added extra intrigue ahead of this weekend’s meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United, where both forwards are expected to feature prominently.

A Striker Decision Under the Spotlight

Gyokeres has yet to consistently reach the level Arsenal hoped for following his arrival, although there remains confidence that his best performances are still to come. This fixture offers him a valuable opportunity to demonstrate his qualities and underline why Arsenal placed their faith in him. The match also presents a direct comparison, as Sesko now leads the line for Manchester United after completing a summer move to Old Trafford.

Sesko has shown encouraging form in recent weeks and will be keen to prove a point against the club that decided not to pursue him to the end. Playing at the Emirates, he will be motivated to show Arsenal supporters what they potentially missed. United had also expressed interest in signing Gyokeres, with the possibility of reuniting him with Ruben Amorim, but the striker opted to continue his career in north London instead.

Arteta Explains Arsenal’s Choice

Arsenal’s recruitment team held extensive discussions about both players, and the club was strongly linked with Sesko before finalising their decision. Mikel Arteta has now provided insight into why Gyokeres was ultimately preferred. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, the Arsenal manager explained the thinking behind the move.

He said, ‘Well, at the end, we have to make a decision, and we believed that Victor was the best one in the scenario that we were in.

‘The qualities that we didn’t have in that number nine as well, because we have the situation with Gabby and Kai out for many, many months, and we are very happy to have him.’

Arteta’s comments suggest that squad balance and immediate needs were central to the decision, rather than a straight comparison of talent. While Sesko will aim to make an impact against his former suitors, Arsenal will hope Gyokeres can justify their faith and deliver a performance that reinforces why the club chose him as their leading striker.