Why did Arsenal sign Sterling and what does Arteta want from him?

After sitting through most of the game against Palace, watching David Raya perform like a midfield misfit and William Saliba show how important Gabriel is to him at the heart of the defence, no reflection on Jakub Kiwior, by the way, I wanted to give my thoughts on Rahemm Sterling, Mikel Arteta, and the right-hand side.

I watched Sterling specifically to see if he would grasp this opportunity, but was amazed at what I saw. He seemed glued to the touchline and reluctant to move anywhere else in the first twenty or so minutes, and it seemed obvious to me that he was playing to strict instructions. It was also clear that Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber chose not to pass to him unless it was a last resort. Raheem was trying to get into the game and, in the second part of the first half, started making moves inside, looking for passes from Odegaard or Timber that never arrived. It was no surprise that he was substituted in the second half, and then we saw how the ball was used to get Saka into the game, but for once, he did not do much either.

Now my point is this: why did we sign Sterling if he is stifled from playing his natural game and, in my opinion, ignored by his teammates? Is he being too micromanaged to such an extent that he is scared of his own shadow?

I know he is not the player he once was, but neither is he deserving of such treatment in my eyes.

A previous article complained about Arteta’s man management skills and I believe I saw a player completely bewildered as to what was expected of him, he played like a rabbit caught in headlights, not knowing whether to twist or stick and, surely, that is down to what he is being told to do out there?

So what was the point of signing him for the season if he is not allowed to do what he is best at, taking on players by getting the ball passed to him?