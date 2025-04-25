Why did Arsenal sign Sterling and what does Arteta want from him?

After sitting through most of the game against Palace, watching David Raya perform like a midfield misfit and William Saliba show how important Gabriel is to him at the heart of the defence, no reflection on Jakub Kiwior, by the way, I wanted to give my thoughts on Rahemm Sterling, Mikel Arteta, and the right-hand side.
I watched Sterling specifically to see if he would grasp this opportunity, but was amazed at what I saw. He seemed glued to the touchline and reluctant to move anywhere else in the first twenty or so minutes, and it seemed obvious to me that he was playing to strict instructions. It was also clear that Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber chose not to pass to him unless it was a last resort. Raheem was trying to get into the game and, in the second part of the first half, started making moves inside, looking for passes from Odegaard or Timber that never arrived. It was no surprise that he was substituted in the second half, and then we saw how the ball was used to get Saka into the game, but for once, he did not do much either.
Now my point is this: why did we sign Sterling if he is stifled from playing his natural game and, in my opinion, ignored by his teammates? Is he being too micromanaged to such an extent that he is scared of his own shadow?
I know he is not the player he once was, but neither is he deserving of such treatment in my eyes.
A previous article complained about Arteta’s man management skills and I believe I saw a player completely bewildered as to what was expected of him, he played like a rabbit caught in headlights, not knowing whether to twist or stick and, surely, that is down to what he is being told to do out there?
So what was the point of signing him for the season if he is not allowed to do what he is best at, taking on players by getting the ball passed to him?
Sterling was given enough opportunity minutes to showcase his skill set if he has any. It is quite obvious that the thing is mental as he lacks self confidence to the extent of taking a funny penalty. The damage was already done and dusted at Chelsea. He is tbh finished. Arteta did good out of humanity to redeem his career by bringing him to Arsenal unfortunately Sterling could not reciprocate. If he can’t he can’t. We shouldn’t torment him with our unrealistic expectations. No one to blame for his dismal performances other than himself maybe the Chelsea coach which is outside the control of Arsenal. If Sterling is willing and can, let him help younger players like Nwaneri mentoring snd sharing his experiences.
I’m going to be slightly harsh here and suggest he was brought in with the intention of being temporary cover and he won’t be staying after the season.
He’s currently on 325K a week and still has 2 years left on his Chelsea contract, which is absolutely crazy! We are only paying 30% of that luckily enough. Chelsea’s problem though, not ours. Suppose we have the same problem with GJ.
Sterling = a baller game player. We were bewildered when he was brought in and we still are. He departs Arsenal after a month leaving us in the state of bewilderment why he was loaned in as you somehow questioned in your article. Some transfers in practice never work out like Sterling’s.
Three good comments, but still no reason why we signed him if MA won’t let him free to express himself.
Of course, I can’t see him hear next season, but are we REALLY using and treating him properly?
1. Ex City and current CFC player
2. Waning career, Mikel thought he could change the course
3. Big wage earner
4. “Wealth” of experience
As long as we pay his wages, we can say he is fairly treated. About “using” – the reverse should be asked of the player – at this age can he be used efficiently? Pep and Enzo were not stupid to let him leave.
It’s not Mikel’s money, why should he care? He has a bombastic contract and he would be paid to leave when the situation arises. No way he is at personal loss. Fans pay the gate fees to watch such players
To be honest I think he’s been used and treated perfectly well.
He’s had enough game time, and it’s not as if we have been expecting the world from him.
I’ve seen him beat multiple players in training games but when it comes to the League, 9 times out of 10 he just passes it sideways or back and hardly ever attempts to go past the opposition. I don’t really think he’s under instructions from Arteta but just doesn’t have the confidence and when he loses it the moans from the crowd are clearly heard.
To provide strength and depth for Arsenal, at Arsenal’s level considering where we are and want to achieve, but has failed to consistently when given the opportunity, with the ball, but especially off the ball when I watch him. The talent is there, but the mentality is way off where it needs to be at the highest level. The talent mislead to think it was a safe/good buy at the time, but the mentality has shown once again how useless talent can be without hardwork.
Signing Sterling was a bad gamble, pure and simple
It was a last minute gamble which unfortunately hasn’t worked out well enough. He wasn’t part of Chelsea’s plans which was must have been confidence sapping and was brought in as cover, therefore, not an automatic starter.
I have seen him play well and also the complete opposite
I totally agree with you. Thank you mate. Sterling problem is inside not outside. As a seasoned player himself why some guys require preferential treatment for him like wrapped in cotton? Those players who are sourced from Chelsea maybe under achievers at Arsenal bar Havertz.
Failing to plan is planning to fail. Mikel failed to plan. plain and simple. I do not coat bitter pills with sugar. Approx 90K per week since the signing. Does Mikel care for the club’s finances? Plus the big fat wages for mediocre Gab J and Kai, better be careful, Mikel will run us to administration one day if these mistakes remain unchecked.
It wasn’t a bad idea signing Sterling, but needed stronger handling
My reply is to Kia not SueP. Sorry who made the mistake? If mine sorry again!
Ken i think the main reason Arteta took Sterling on loan was the fact that he worked closely with him at Man City when he was a fine player, and felt he could still get a tune out of the guy which the Chelsea Management had been unable to do.Sadly ,Sterling is not the player he was,and even if he was, he would not be suited to the type of ball retention tactics insisted upon by our Manager.He was a very quick direct runner through the lines in his prime, but as we have seen throughout this season, such direct tactics are frowned upon by Arteta as they may result in our giving up possession.Of course in years gone by ,they were also a primary source of goal scoring and are still used by Liverpool to feed their hard running front three on a regular basis.You never know Ken, but our Manager may rethink his game plans during the close season ,particularly if we are unable to win the European Cup. In any case the Sterling project has failed miserably.
Surely he was simply brought in for cover and depth. It wasn’t a terrible idea, it just hasn’t worked out. Sterling can try to turn it back on, but some times, trying and delivering are two different things, he is not hungry any more and he is way below his peak.