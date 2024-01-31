Why did Arsenal Women’s new contract with Manuela Zinsberger catch many off guard?

Let’s face it: this season, the Arsenal Women’s Austrian goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger, hasn’t had the best of experiences between the sticks at Arsenal in recent times.

Some have criticised Zinsberger for conceding sloppy goals and failing to keep clean sheets. The majority of criticism arises from the fact that Mary Earps is frequently seen making saves for Manchester United, and some believe she could have been theirs.

What is the Arsenal Mary Earps story?

Last summer, Arsenal wanted to sign the Manchester United goalkeeper in a record women’s goalkeeper deal, but United refused to let their goalkeeper go. She stayed at United, and Arsenal did not recruit her. There was anticipation that Arsenal Women might return to close her transfer deal this winter, but this did not happen; it was later speculated that perhaps Arsenal no longer wanted this World Class goalkeeper.

The on-and-off transfer rumours linking Earps to Arsenal may not have been distressing for Manchester United fans alone. One would think that they would have also disturbed Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger. All the speculation must have been upsetting for her..

So, how did Zinsberger deal with those speculations and end up committing her future to Arsenal Women?

“It’s more important to focus on myself, what I can control, the communication between the club, Jonas, the goalkeeping coach and myself,” she told BBCSport

“What’s going on around the world on social media… I’m not really putting so much focus on. Something pops up, two months later it goes away, then something else pops up.

“Of course I see stuff like that but I just really make sure I focus on myself and that I am developing. I want to hit my goals, get more clean sheets and be the best on the pitch I can be.

“If I get the trust from the club and from Jonas – which I totally get – I can’t be bothered about other stuff. You have to deal with certain things as a footballer based on how you know the life can be. That’s normal.”

At the age of 28, Zinsberger still has a lot to give to Arsenal Women. I hope she will be appreciated more, and she will continue to grow and become a true Gunner legend.