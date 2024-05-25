Why did Fabio Vieira struggle to get game time at Arsenal last season?

Fabio Vieira’s season at Arsenal began promisingly, with the Portuguese midfielder delivering several impressive performances off the bench. His early form suggested he was on the verge of breaking into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. However, an injury sidelined Vieira for several months, and during his absence, Arsenal continued to perform well, focusing on other players.

As the season progressed, fans grew concerned about Vieira’s limited appearances, and he ultimately finished the campaign without making a significant impact. Despite his early promise, Vieira struggled to regain his place in the team upon his return from injury.

According to a report from The Athletic, the primary reason for Vieira’s limited minutes was his underperformance in training. The coaches felt he did not provide enough evidence during training sessions to warrant his inclusion in matchday squads. This lack of impact in training meant Vieira became one of the few players who have struggled to thrive under Mikel Arteta’s management.

Vieira’s situation highlights the challenges players can face when returning from injury and the importance of consistently proving their worth to secure a spot in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira has been a poor signing so far because he has not broken into our starting XI. In some games, he has come on to show that he has the capacity to thrive at a top club like Arsenal.

However, at other times, he has simply been poor, and it will be interesting to see if he leaves this summer or gets another season to prove his worth.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…