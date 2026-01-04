Why did Havertz not make the Arsenal squad for the Bournemouth game

Kai Havertz was named on the bench for Arsenal’s final game of 2025 against Aston Villa, although he did not feature during the match. His inclusion alone was a notable step, as the German attacker is keen to leave a difficult year behind and approach 2026 with renewed momentum.

The past year proved challenging for Havertz, who endured one of the toughest periods of his career. Injuries disrupted his rhythm and limited his impact, and he will be determined not to allow those issues to carry over into the new year. Arsenal are entering a crucial phase of the season, and Havertz is eager to re-establish himself as an important figure within the squad.

Competition and context in attack

Arsenal strengthened their attacking options in the summer with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, who arrived to compete directly with Havertz. The Swede has enjoyed significant game time since his arrival, largely because Havertz has been sidelined through injury. Gabriel Jesus was also unavailable for an extended period, giving Gyokeres ample opportunity to secure the role of first-choice striker.

However, despite that run of matches, Gyokeres has not fully cemented his place. His performances over the past few weeks have been widely regarded as underwhelming, leaving the door open for renewed competition. That context makes Havertz’s return particularly timely, as Arsenal prepare for the demanding second half of the campaign.

Supporters have been eager to see Havertz back in action, viewing his availability as a potential boost to the squad. His versatility and experience are seen as valuable assets, especially with decisive fixtures approaching.

Clarifying his recent absence

Concern emerged when Havertz was not included in the squad for the Bournemouth match, raising fears of a fresh setback in his recovery. Given his recent injury history, the omission caused understandable anxiety among fans.

However, according to Sky Sports, Sam Blitz reported on X that there was no new injury issue. Instead, Havertz was left out as part of Arsenal’s plan to carefully manage his workload now that he has returned to fitness. The decision reflects a cautious approach designed to ensure he remains available in the long term.

With his fitness being monitored closely, Havertz is expected to play an increasingly important role as Arsenal look to maintain momentum and push through the remainder of the season.