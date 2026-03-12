Why did Leandro Trossard miss the Bayer Leverkusen game

Mikel Arteta has explained the reason behind Leandro Trossard’s absence from Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen last night.

The Belgian attacker has been an important member of the Arsenal squad in recent months and has played a particularly significant role for the team during the current campaign. His versatility and attacking quality have allowed him to contribute in several positions, making him a valuable option for Arteta.

As Arsenal continue their push to secure four trophies this season, maintaining the fitness of key players has become increasingly important. The club face a demanding schedule in the closing stages of the campaign, and the availability of influential squad members could play a crucial role in determining their success.

Concerns After Trossard Misses Match

Supporters were understandably concerned when Trossard was not included in the squad for the Champions League fixture against the German side. Given his importance to the team, many expected him to feature in the match.

The forward had been involved in the preparations leading up to the game, which suggested that he would likely be part of the travelling squad. However, when the team sheet was announced, his name was noticeably absent.

Arsenal will be determined to win as many of their remaining matches as possible as they attempt to finish the season strongly. In order to achieve that goal, Arteta will want his most influential players available and performing at their best.

Arteta Explains Decision

Following the match, the Arsenal manager clarified the situation and revealed that Trossard had trained ahead of the fixture but did not feel fully fit to participate.

Arteta explained that the decision was taken with the player’s condition in mind, emphasising that individuals must be completely ready to compete at the highest level.

Speaking about the situation, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “He trained yesterday but he wasn’t comfortable to play. He said he was still feeling something and you need at this level the players at 100% and he wasn’t.”