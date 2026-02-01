Why did Merino miss Arsenal’s win at Leeds?

Mikel Merino was absent as Arsenal recorded a win over Leeds United in the Premier League yesterday, prompting supporters to seek clarity over his situation. The Spaniard has become an important figure within the squad and is widely regarded as one of the players who best understands Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands.

Merino’s intelligence and adaptability have allowed him to perform effectively, even when deployed out of position. This versatility has made him a valuable option for Arsenal, particularly during a busy campaign where squad depth is essential. His consistent level of performance over an extended period has reinforced his importance, and his absence was therefore notable despite the positive result.

Importance of Merino to Arsenal

In recent matches, Merino has delivered strong displays and contributed to Arsenal’s stability in midfield. His ability to interpret instructions and execute them precisely has helped the team maintain balance across competitions. While the Gunners were able to secure victory without him against Leeds, the club is fully aware that his presence will be required in many upcoming fixtures.

As the season approaches its decisive phase, maintaining the fitness of key players becomes increasingly important. Merino will also be keen to avoid missing a significant portion of this period, both for personal reasons and to continue contributing to the team’s objectives. Arsenal’s management will therefore be cautious in handling his recovery to ensure there are no long-term setbacks.

Arteta provides an update

Following the match, Arteta addressed Merino’s absence when questioned by the media. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager explained the nature of the issue affecting the midfielder. He said, “He has an issue in his foot. A bone giving him some pain.

“We had some exams, but we need more specialists to look at it and see how long he is going to be out.”

The comments confirmed that Merino is dealing with a physical problem that requires further assessment. While no specific timeframe was given, the need for additional specialist evaluation suggests Arsenal are taking a careful approach.