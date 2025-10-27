Why did Mikel Arteta withdraw Saliba during halftime against Crystal Palace?

Mikel Arteta made the unexpected decision to withdraw William Saliba at halftime during Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace, and further details have now been reported regarding why the substitution took place. The French defender has long been regarded as one of Arsenal’s most dependable players, which made his early exit a major talking point among supporters.

The Situation During the Match

Before kick-off, there had already been uncertainty surrounding Gabriel’s fitness, as the Brazilian appeared to have suffered a minor knock in the build-up to the fixture. Despite those doubts, he was passed fit to start and partnered Saliba in central defence. However, it was Saliba who was unable to complete the match, leading to his replacement by Cristhian Mosquera at the start of the second half.

The decision immediately sparked speculation among fans and analysts alike. Some assumed the substitution was purely tactical, while others feared that Saliba might have sustained an injury that prevented him from continuing. Given the Frenchman’s importance to the team, such concerns were understandable. Saliba’s presence at the back has been fundamental to Arsenal’s defensive strength under Arteta, with his composure, positional sense, and ability to distribute the ball helping to shape the team’s overall identity.

His absence, even for a short period, would represent a significant challenge for the side. Saliba has consistently been among Arsenal’s best performers, and his understanding with Gabriel has provided the foundation for much of their recent defensive solidity.

The Reported Explanation for His Withdrawal

According to Football Insider, Saliba was struggling with physical discomfort during the first half, prompting Arsenal’s medical team to advise a substitution during the break. The change was made as a precautionary measure to prevent the issue from developing into something more serious.

While the nature of the discomfort has not been publicly detailed, the club’s cautious approach suggests that the problem is not believed to be severe. Arteta and his staff are said to have acted swiftly to prioritise Saliba’s long-term fitness rather than take unnecessary risks in a single fixture.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…